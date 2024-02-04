Home of the Week: 168 Nelson Street

× Expand Sam McDadi Real Estate

168 Nelson St

Asking Price: $3,088,000

Beds/Baths: 4+1 Bedrooms / 5 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Sam McDadi, with Sam McDadi Real Estate Inc.

Welcome to this pristine 4+1 bedroom, 5 bathroom luxury home in one of Oakville's most sought after communities! The dream kitchen is a focal point, featuring a large center island with quartz waterfall counters, built-in stainless steel appliances, and a generous breakfast area with a view of the backyard.

The open concept layout, complemented by open-to-above ceilings, embodies true luxury. The combined living and dining rooms feature a double-facing floor-to-ceiling fireplace. What completes this level is a large office with a 2-piece powder room and a main-floor laundry room.

The upper level of this residence hosts an exquisite owner's suite designed with a 5-piece ensuite, a large walk-in closet, and beautiful vaulted ceilings. Continuing down the hall, discover three more bedrooms, each with its own ensuite. The finished basement also adds to the allure with a nanny/guest suite, a 3-piece bath, and a large recreational area.

Other notable features include pot lights, hardwood floors on the main and second levels, a floating staircase with custom glass railing, illuminated lighting, floating bathroom vanities, zebra shades, a Thermador coffee machine, and more.

Property Details

Home Highlights

Nestled in the prime location of Bronte, this home is an excellent opportunity for a growing family or discerning homeowner seeking a blend of comfort and luxury.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out to the selling agent here:

Email: sam@mcdadi.com

Phone: 905-502-1500

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.