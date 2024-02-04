Home of the Week: 168 Nelson Street

Sam McDadi Real Estate
168 Nelson St
Asking Price: $3,088,000
Beds/Baths: 4+1 Bedrooms / 5 Bathrooms
Selling Agent: Sam McDadi, with Sam McDadi Real Estate Inc.
Welcome to this pristine 4+1 bedroom, 5 bathroom luxury home in one of Oakville's most sought after communities! The dream kitchen is a focal point, featuring a large center island with quartz waterfall counters, built-in stainless steel appliances, and a generous breakfast area with a view of the backyard.
The open concept layout, complemented by open-to-above ceilings, embodies true luxury. The combined living and dining rooms feature a double-facing floor-to-ceiling fireplace. What completes this level is a large office with a 2-piece powder room and a main-floor laundry room.
The upper level of this residence hosts an exquisite owner's suite designed with a 5-piece ensuite, a large walk-in closet, and beautiful vaulted ceilings. Continuing down the hall, discover three more bedrooms, each with its own ensuite. The finished basement also adds to the allure with a nanny/guest suite, a 3-piece bath, and a large recreational area.
Other notable features include pot lights, hardwood floors on the main and second levels, a floating staircase with custom glass railing, illuminated lighting, floating bathroom vanities, zebra shades, a Thermador coffee machine, and more.
Property Details
- Bedrooms: 4+1
- Bathrooms: 5
- Price: $3,088,000
- Square Feet: 3500-5000
- Lot Dimensions: 69.00 x 125.00
- Garage: 2-car
- Property Tax: $12,523
- Basement: Finished - Full
- Exterior: Stone - Stucco/Plaster
- Heating: Gas - Forced Air
- Air Conditioning: Central Air
Home Highlights
- Kitchen: Gorgeous dream kitchen with a large center island, quartz waterfall counters, and built-in stainless steel appliances. Spacious breakfast area overlooking the backyard
- Layout: Functional open concept layout with open-to-above ceilings
- Common Area: Combined living and dining rooms with a double-facing floor-to-ceiling fireplace
- Office: Spacious office with a 2-piece powder room
- Laundry: Main floor laundry room
- Ensuites: Three large bedrooms with ensuites and design details
- Basement: Professionally finished basement with a nanny/guest suite, 3-piece bath, and large rec area
- Additional features: Pot lights, hardwood floors on the main and second levels, floating staircase with custom glass railing, illuminated lighting, floating bathroom vanities, zebra shades, Thermador coffee machine, and more!
Nestled in the prime location of Bronte, this home is an excellent opportunity for a growing family or discerning homeowner seeking a blend of comfort and luxury.
Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out to the selling agent here:
Email: sam@mcdadi.com
Phone: 905-502-1500
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.