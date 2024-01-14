Home of the Week: 2004 Erika Court

× Expand Royal LePage

2004 Erika Court

Asking Price: $1,475,000

Beds/Baths: 3+1 Bedrooms / 4 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Sade Sanni, with Charissa Realty Inc., Brokerage.

Step into a future of elegance and luxury with this exceptional end unit townhouse offering over 2700 sqft of living space (1923 sqft above + 741 sqft finished basement). With radiant hardwood floors, lots of natural light, a custom kitchen, and spacious living areas, this residence caters to the modern homeowner's dream lifestyle.

The property is an attached two-level home with a total of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The main floor features a foyer, a 2-piece bathroom, dining room, kitchen with various appliances, and a family room with a fireplace.

The second level includes an office, a laundry room, a 4-piece bathroom, two bedrooms, and a primary bedroom with a 5-piece ensuite. The finished basement comprises a bedroom, kitchen, laundry room, a 3-piece bathroom, and an office.

With an Ensuite that feels like a spa retreat and tons of room in the professionally landscaped backyard, this property is a haven of comfort and style. Located in a premium area near the best schools and the Oakville Hospital, this is more than a home; it's a statement of refined living. Don't miss your chance to make this your own!

Property Details

Price: $1,475,000

$1,475,000 Bedrooms: 4

4 Bathrooms: 4

4 Parking: Attached garage

Attached garage Storeys: 2

2 Annual Property Taxes: $4,751.52

Home Highlights

Building Type: End Unit Townhouse

End Unit Townhouse Size: Over 2,700 sqft of livable space (1,923 sqft above + 741 sqft finished basement)

Over 2,700 sqft of livable space (1,923 sqft above + 741 sqft finished basement) Flooring: Hardwood Floors

Hardwood Floors Light: Abundant Natural Light

Abundant Natural Light Kitchen: Spectacular Custom Kitchen

Spectacular Custom Kitchen Ensuite: Spa-like ensuite

Spa-like ensuite Backyard: Professionally landscaped backyard

Professionally landscaped backyard Location: Premium location near schools and Oakville Hospital

2004 Erika Court comes with central air conditioning, a central vacuum, and a security system.

The exterior is finished with brick, and the lot is 40 ft in frontage and 118 ft in depth. Landscaped features liven up this property, and it's located near amenities such as community centers, golf courses, hospitals, parks, restaurants, playgrounds, public transit, and schools.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out to the selling agent here:

Email: sade@charissarealty.ca

Phone: (877) 824-2747

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

