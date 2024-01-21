Home of the Week: 27 Arkendo Drive

× Expand Vicki Douma

27 Arkendo Drive

Asking Price: $2,399,000

Beds/Baths: 4+1 Bedrooms / 4 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Grace Zhang, with Real One Realty Inc., Brokerage

Experience modern living in this beautifully updated home with a newly designed kitchen ('22) featuring porcelain floors, modern cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Located in the peaceful Eastlake neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is just steps away from the lake and minutes from schools, parks, shopping, and highway access.

This home also features a renovated 4pc bath and four well-sized bedrooms with high-quality engineered hardwood flooring on the upper level. The primary bedroom boasts a double closet and the updated 4pc ensuite ('22), open to a second bedroom/den (easily convertible back to a private bedroom).

The lower level offers a delightful finished basement with a combined rec/entertainment area, laundry, a 3pc bath, a fifth bedroom, and a spacious cold storage area.

Enjoy a spacious formal living/dining area with large windows and high-quality hardwood flooring.

The home has been freshly painted ('22), features new pot lights ('22), and includes updates such as the main bath and powder room ('18), attic insulation ('18), washer and dryer ('23), A/C and furnace ('14), and garage doors ('13).

Property Details

Home Highlights

With it's highly sought-after location, this home blends modern comforts with convenience, creating the perfect space for anyone seeking a practical and refined lifestyle.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out to the selling agent here:

Email: gracerealone@gmail.com

Phone: (647) 205 5886

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

More great local homes

Property: 300 Randall Street

Price: $4,998,800

Realtor: Sam McDadi

× Expand Sam McDadi

Experience unmatched luxury at the Randall Residence in Oakville's vibrant downtown. Designed by Ferris Rafauli, this 3,100 sqft home exudes Parisian elegance with a grand foyer, 12' ceilings, and high-end finishes. The chef's kitchen, chic living room with a gas fireplace, and an owner's suite with a 5pc ensuite offer refined living. The loft leads to a private 1,000+ sqft deck. Close to lakefront trails, boutiques, dining, and private schools.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 297 Oakwalk Drive # 808

Price: $868,900

Realtor: Rayo Irani

× Expand Rayo Irani

Step into the corner unit in Oakville's Uptown Core and be greeted by an impressive design that combines contemporary aesthetics with functionality. The open-concept layout has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Laminate floors through-out, 9' ceilings with pot lights, stainless steel fridge. Steps to shopping, cafes, restaurants, grocery stores and banks. Additionally, the condo is within proximity to schools, transit, Go train station, Hwy 407 and Hwy 403.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 390 Sandhurst Drive

Price: $3,888,000

Realtor: Robert Ficzere

× Expand Michelle Andreacchi

In South-West Oakville, this designer home offers an exceptional living experience with a limestone and stucco exterior. The main level features 10’ ceilings, a glass-enclosed wine showcase, and a contemporary kitchen. The upper level includes a spacious primary retreat and three bedrooms, each with its own ensuite. The finished basement adds even more living space.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 444 Bonny Meadow Road

Price: $1,998,000

Realtor: Lynne Blott

× Expand Lynne Blott

It’s not often that a bungalow becomes available in this sought-after neighbourhood on a quiet tree-lined street, especially one of this size, measuring just short of 2000 sqft above ground plus a fully finished basement. The main floor Den is ideal for a home office, and the main bedroom is generously sized with an adjoining 4-piece bathroom. The fully finished basement offers a spacious Rec Room, 3rd bedroom with ensuite, and hardwood flooring throughout.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.