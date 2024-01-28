Home of the Week: 3216 Robert Brown Boulevard

× Expand Rayo Irani

3216 Robert Brown Boulevard

Asking Price: $1,199,000

Beds/Baths: 3 Bedrooms / 4 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Rayo Irani, with RE/MAX Aboutowne Realty Corp., Brokerage

Check out this exquisite dream home in the heart of Oakville's Woodland Trails Community! This corner semi with great curb appeal boasts a generous 1794 sqft, 3 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bath, Pot Lights, California Shutters & Dark Oak Hardwood T/O.

The fabulous & appealing layout & trendy style includes a separate family room. A stylish oak staircase welcomes you, leading to an expansive big & open kitchen with lots of storage.

Main floor Laundry. Primary bedroom Ensuite And Walk-In Closet. Elegant Living And Dining room. Two Car detached Garage. Professionally Finished basement with 3pc. Close To Schools, Shopping, Parks, Trails, Rec Centre, Conservation Area & Major Highways. Oakville's newest gem awaits you!

Property Details

Property Type: Single Family

Single Family Building Type: House

House Bedrooms: 3

3 Bathrooms: 4

4 Storeys: 2

2 Title: Freehold

Freehold Land Size: 25.18 x 98.52 FT

25.18 x 98.52 FT Annual Property Taxes: $5,100

$5,100 Parking Type: Detached Garage

Home Highlights

Located in the heart of North Oakville, this home is perfect for a family looking to settle down in a comfortable area. With schools, parks, and shopping so close, convenience meets community, providing an ideal environment for family life.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out to the selling agent here:

Email: info@callrayo.com

Phone: (416) 844-0932

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 84 Chancery Lane East

Price: $2,649,000

Realtor: Eric Chen

× Expand Vicki Douma

This Eastlake gem offers a perfect blend of luxury and practicality. Set on a private 75' x 135' lot with mature trees and a new deck ('23), the home features a spacious kitchen with a large island and new quartz countertops ('23).

Enjoy the sunlit sunroom with skylights, overlooking the backyard. The family room boasts a gas fireplace and deck access, while four generous bedrooms include a primary with a walk-in closet and 4-piece ensuite. Hardwood flooring, upgraded vinyl flooring ('23), and a modern 5-piece main bath enhance the interiors.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: #911-2365 Central Park Drive

Price: $739,900

Realtor: Sue Wheeler

× Expand Sue Wheeler

Welcome home to this chic, rarely offered 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in One Oak Park Condos in the desirable Oak Park Community of River Oaks.

Renovated less than two years ago, this unit features a welcoming foyer, a guest 3-piece bathroom, laminate flooring throughout, and a kitchen with granite counters, pot lights, and stainless steel appliances. The LR/DR area opens to a large balcony with tranquil northwest views.

Enjoy fantastic building amenities, including an outdoor pool, community BBQ area, exercise room, sauna, and party room.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 290 Watson Avenue

Price: $4,195,000

Realtor: Laurie Blaha

× Expand Laurie Blaha

Indulge in the luxury and elegance of this custom-built home in the heart of Old Oakville at 290 Watson Ave. With nearly 4000 sqft of finished space, this property showcases meticulous attention to detail.

Featuring 10' ceilings on the main floor and 9' on the second and lower levels, white oak hardwood floors, solid wood doors, tray ceilings, and designer light fixtures create a French-inspired charm.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: #18-1120 Queens Avenue

Price: $948,000

Realtor: Liz Polak

× Expand Liz Polak

This townhouse, located in a sought-after area near Oakville Place, offers abundant natural light and ample space for your family to thrive. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, it provides the perfect environment for growth.

The main level boasts a generous kitchen and breakfast area, complete with a sunlit glass solarium window. The open concept living-dining room features stunning hardwood floors, expansive windows, and an inviting wood burning fireplace.

Upstairs, you'll find freshly cleaned carpets, two cozy bedrooms, a linen and utility closet, a modernized 4-pc bathroom, and a spacious primary bedroom with a skylight and updated ensuite. The lower level offers a family room with walk-out access to a private backyard, as well as an attached garage, laundry room, and utility area.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 1182 Old Oak Drive

Price: $1,699,000.00

Realtor: Bill Goodale

× Expand Bill Goodale

Situated on a family-friendly street in Oakville's West Oak Trails community, this well-maintained home offers 3,166sqft of finished living space, featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a professionally finished lower level.

The open-concept floor plan includes hardwood flooring, a gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, central vacuum, and a security system. The primary bedroom boasts his & her walk-in closets and a 4-piece ensuite. The professionally finished lower level adds additional living space.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.