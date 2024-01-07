Home of the Week: 3107 Seneca Drive

× Expand Michelle Andreacchi

3107 Seneca Drive

Asking Price: $2,588,000

Beds/Baths: 4 Bedrooms / 5 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Roberto Ficzere, with Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Welcome to the Oakville News Home of the Week! This partially constructed dream home on a 297' deep lot is a modern masterpiece in a coveted Bronte location.

With 4 bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, the home features a soaring foyer, potential courtyard, spacious kitchen, and a main floor den filled with natural light.

The basement holds exciting possibilities – a recreation room, gym, home theatre, nanny suite, and even a wine cellar. Upon completion, this home will offer over 7,000 square feet of finished living space across three levels. Easy highway and GO Train access add convenience for commuters. Sold as-is, with invoices for completed work available upon request.

Moving to the second level, the primary bedroom comes complete with a luxurious full bathroom and an additional room, offering versatility for various uses such as a sitting area or office.

Externally, the home showcases an exterior finished with a contemporary touch. Surrounding amenities include a community centre, and the property is conveniently located near parks, places of worship, playgrounds, public transit, schools, and shopping centres. Parking is facilitated by the attached garage, offering space for up to 10 vehicles.

Property Details

Home Highlights

Type: Single Family House with two storeys

Single Family House with two storeys Ensuite bathrooms: 4 bedrooms each with an ensuite bathroom

4 bedrooms each with an ensuite bathroom Location: Lakeside enclave near Lakeshore Road

Lakeside enclave near Lakeshore Road Den: Main floor den with ample natural light

Main floor den with ample natural light Total Parking Spaces: 10

10 Completed work invoices: Invoices for completed work available

Nestled on one of Bronte's most coveted streets, this partially constructed dream home awaits at 3107 Seneca Drive. Sold in its current partially constructed state, this property presents a unique opportunity to craft your vision into reality.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out the selling agent here:

Email: rob@robertorealty.com

Phone: (905) 601-6865

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

