Home of the Week: 1314 Hillview Crescent

1314 Hillview Crescent

Asking Price: $1,799,900

Beds/Baths: 4 Bedrooms / 5 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Gloria Liu, with Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage.

This exceptional property features a true ravine lot on a spacious 0.49-acre pie-shaped plot, backing onto Morrison Valley South.

Located in a family-friendly neighbourhood near schools, parks, Sheridan College, and Oakville Place, this four-level side split has great potential for renovation or custom building.

The main level welcomes you with an open-concept layout, ideal for entertaining. Highlights include hardwood floors, a dining room with a striking ledge rock feature wall and vaulted ceiling, a kitchen adorned with granite counters, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast area leading to the sunroom addition.

Ascending to the second level reveals the third bedroom with a three-piece ensuite, a fourth bedroom, and another three-piece bathroom. The third level boasts the primary retreat, complete with a walk-in closet and a luxurious spa-like five-piece ensuite featuring double sinks, a two-person soaker bathtub, a separate shower, and a vaulted ceiling.

For commuters, easy access to highways and the GO Train adds to the property’s allure. Nestled on a tree-lined street in the mature Falgarwood community, surrounded by parks and trails, this residence promises a serene lifestyle amidst nature’s beauty.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out to the selling agent here:

Email: gloria@dancooper.com

Phone: 647-568-2257

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

More great local homes

Property: 270 Robinson Street

Price: $1,189,900

Realtor: Sarah Logue

This semi-detached home, boasting two bedrooms, promises a coveted lifestyle in the Old Oakville area. The main floor showcases original wood flooring, distinct dining and living spaces, an inviting eat-in kitchen, and a family room with vaulted ceilings and skylights, opening onto the serene back garden through sliders.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 1035 Truman Avenue

Price: $3,688,000

Realtor: Christopher Invidiata

This beautiful home captures both timeless design and modernity. From the moment you step inside, you'll be struck by the grand entry with a Juliet balcony, marble tile with inlay and custom millwork.

Enjoy the tranquillity and privacy of the large covered patio, and outdoor kitchen with BBQ, Grill, beer taps, smoker and wood-burning pizza oven. The lower level has a theatre area with built-in speakers, a wet bar, sauna, steam shower, guest bedroom and office.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 63 Fernlea Crescent

Price: $1,499,000

Realtor: Cory Martin

Welcome to 63 Fernlea Crescent! Enjoy top schools, a rec centre, parks, splash pad, sports fields and trails within walking distance. The Cross Town Trail beckons for scenic adventures, connecting all the way to 16-Mile Creek.

Inside, the bright, modern kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a walk-out to your spacious deck perfect for summer gatherings. Entertain in the connected living/dining area, then cozy up in the 2nd-floor family room with a gas fireplace for movie nights. Upstairs, find a primary suite with an ensuite bath and walk-in closet, plus 2 generous bedrooms.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 648 Trafford Crescent

Price: $1,499,000

Realtor: Jeff Donovan

Nestled in the heart of Oakville, this stunning oversized 4-level side split at Trafford Crescent offers a blend of modern luxury and timeless charm. Meticulously renovated throughout, this home boasts a seamless open-concept layout.

This home is ideally situated in a mature neighbourhood known for its top-rated schools, nearby parks, and convenient access to amenities. Enjoy the convenience of being just moments away from Bronte Harbour/Marina, vast dining options, and easy transportation links including the GO station and QEW, with downtown Oakville a short drive away.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 529 Vale Place

Price: $1,275,000

Realtor: Sam McDadi

Attention developers and investors! This prime corner lot in Bronte East presents a rare opportunity to create your dream home. This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom bungalow offers ample space on a generous 78' x 113' mature lot. Whether renovating or building new, this family-friendly community is surrounded by custom homes and conveniently located near amenities, shopping, and the QEW.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 177 Gloucester Ave

Price: $6,250,000

Realtor: Nancy Robertson

Step into the epitome of luxury living at 177 Gloucester Avenue, a truly exceptional property that redefines affluence and comfort on an expansive 0.581-acre lot. This residence, located in the cherished neighbourhood of Old Oakville, offers not only a prestigious address but also the convenience of being within walking distance to Downtown, the Community Centre, and the lake.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 1414 Amber Crescent

Price: $5,275,000

Realtor: Steve Pawlick

This stunning custom home built by Gatestone Homes combines a contemporary style with a fabulous floor plan for entertaining and family living. With over 6,000 sqft of living space, a growing family will find this home the perfect balance of elegance and function.

A very well thought out open concept floor plan centres on a floating, brushed steel and walnut staircase encased in floor-to-ceiling glass. The kitchen with an oversized island is open to the family room, which has soaring ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 40 Old Mill Road - Unit #403

Price: $629,000

Realtor: Mara Zecevic

Welcome to the beautiful Oakridge Heights community, surrounded by nature and conveniently located in South Oakville only a 10-minute walk to downtown Oakville and the Lake. Suite 403 offers a spacious well laid out floor plan with 9' ceilings.

Gorgeous Kitchen updated in 2023 with Cambria Quartz countertops, under-mount sink, breakfast bar and high-end appliances. The living room features crown moulding and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy the beautiful sunset views from your Juliet balcony.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 258 Westwood Drive

Price: $3,699,900

Realtor: Raymond Pace

Situated on an impressive 40,526.08 sqft, 0.93-acre private lot, this property offers the canvas for a magnificent 10,000+ sqft above-grade dream home, enveloped in serene tranquillity.

Nestled just steps away from esteemed Appleby College and the shimmering waters of Lake Ontario, this property presents the ideal backdrop for creating the epitome of luxury living.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 2363 Copperwood Drive

Price: $1,529,000

Realtor: Joette Fielding

Experience the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality in this stunning Mattamy home in the sought-after Westmount neighbourhood. This residence has undergone a complete top-to-bottom renovation, boasting custom modern touches at every corner.

You’ll appreciate the extensive, well-thought-out details, including installing an inside access door to the garage, new interior doors with upgraded hardware and comprehensive renovations to all bathrooms.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 2305 Kingfisher Court

Price: $1,150,000

Realtor: Darlene Darragh

Freehold fully renovated townhome with approximately 2,400 sqft of living space. This home's large full fenced backyard backs onto McCraney Creek Greenbelt with no homes behind. Located on a cul-de-sac, it has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 1 bathroom ensuite on the upper floor. Additional living space in the fully finished basement with additional living room, family room, bedroom and 3-piece bathroom.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

Property: 1525 Elm Road - Unit #21

Price: $649,500 (Down from $699,500)

Realtor: Ken Wedlake

Welcome to unit #21 at 1525 Elm Road, the Shady Elms in College Park of Northeast Oakville. Located in the College Park Area, this is a two-bedroom (Master Bedroom could be returned to the original 3 bedroom plan), two-bathroom Townhome with a fully finished basement.

The spacious living room features a very large, bright window, and a sliding door walkout to the deck and fenced Garden area. On the second floor, you will find an extra-large Master Bedroom with two windows and two closets.

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.