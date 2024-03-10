Home of the Week: 1314 Hillview Crescent

Michelle Andreacchi
1314 Hillview Crescent
Asking Price: $1,799,900
Beds/Baths: 4 Bedrooms / 5 Bathrooms
Selling Agent: Gloria Liu, with Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage.
This exceptional property features a true ravine lot on a spacious 0.49-acre pie-shaped plot, backing onto Morrison Valley South.
Located in a family-friendly neighbourhood near schools, parks, Sheridan College, and Oakville Place, this four-level side split has great potential for renovation or custom building.
The main level welcomes you with an open-concept layout, ideal for entertaining. Highlights include hardwood floors, a dining room with a striking ledge rock feature wall and vaulted ceiling, a kitchen adorned with granite counters, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast area leading to the sunroom addition.
Ascending to the second level reveals the third bedroom with a three-piece ensuite, a fourth bedroom, and another three-piece bathroom. The third level boasts the primary retreat, complete with a walk-in closet and a luxurious spa-like five-piece ensuite featuring double sinks, a two-person soaker bathtub, a separate shower, and a vaulted ceiling.
For commuters, easy access to highways and the GO Train adds to the property’s allure. Nestled on a tree-lined street in the mature Falgarwood community, surrounded by parks and trails, this residence promises a serene lifestyle amidst nature’s beauty.
Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out to the selling agent here:
Email: gloria@dancooper.com
Phone: 647-568-2257
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.
