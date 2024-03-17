Home of the Week: 2170 Marine Drive Unit #201

× Expand Tracy Lilly

2170 Marine Drive Unit #201

Asking Price: $1,249,900

Beds/Baths: 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Tracy Lilly, with Royal LePage Realty Plus, Brokerage

Experience luxury living at its finest in this elegant 1830 sqft 2-bedroom + den corner suite nestled within Oakville's prestigious Ennisclare II on the Lake. Step inside the welcoming, spacious foyer with beautiful custom tile work, setting the tone throughout the suite.

The open-concept living room and dining area are perfect for both entertaining and unwinding. Enjoy the upgraded kitchen with breakfast area features, including pendant lighting, granite counters, custom tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and ample cabinetry.

Both bathrooms have been updated with custom tile work, granite counters, and luxurious fixtures, including a jetted tub in one and an oversized step-in shower in the ensuite.

Indulge in the spacious comfort of the primary bedroom retreat, complete with three mirrored closets. Convenient in-suite laundry, tandem underground parking space, and a storage locker will meet all your needs. Enjoy the peace of mind provided by the 24-hour gatehouse security.

Residents enjoy the many resort-like amenities of Ennisclare Club, including a lakefront lounge/party room, movie room, outdoor patio, indoor pool, sauna, hot tub, tennis courts, golf practice range, woodworking and art rooms, fitness facilities, social activities, and so much more.

Embrace the vibrant waterfront lifestyle with a stroll by the lake to Bronte Village, featuring cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and specialty shops. Don't wait, see it today! It's truly an exceptional place to call home.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out to the selling agent here:

Email: tracy@tracylilly.com

Phone: 905-464-6208

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

