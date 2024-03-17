Home of the Week: 2170 Marine Drive Unit #201

Tracy Lilly
2170 Marine Drive Unit #201
Asking Price: $1,249,900
Beds/Baths: 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms
Selling Agent: Tracy Lilly, with Royal LePage Realty Plus, Brokerage
Experience luxury living at its finest in this elegant 1830 sqft 2-bedroom + den corner suite nestled within Oakville's prestigious Ennisclare II on the Lake. Step inside the welcoming, spacious foyer with beautiful custom tile work, setting the tone throughout the suite.
The open-concept living room and dining area are perfect for both entertaining and unwinding. Enjoy the upgraded kitchen with breakfast area features, including pendant lighting, granite counters, custom tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and ample cabinetry.
Both bathrooms have been updated with custom tile work, granite counters, and luxurious fixtures, including a jetted tub in one and an oversized step-in shower in the ensuite.
Indulge in the spacious comfort of the primary bedroom retreat, complete with three mirrored closets. Convenient in-suite laundry, tandem underground parking space, and a storage locker will meet all your needs. Enjoy the peace of mind provided by the 24-hour gatehouse security.
Residents enjoy the many resort-like amenities of Ennisclare Club, including a lakefront lounge/party room, movie room, outdoor patio, indoor pool, sauna, hot tub, tennis courts, golf practice range, woodworking and art rooms, fitness facilities, social activities, and so much more.
Property Details
Home Highlights
Embrace the vibrant waterfront lifestyle with a stroll by the lake to Bronte Village, featuring cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and specialty shops. Don't wait, see it today! It's truly an exceptional place to call home.
Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out to the selling agent here:
Email: tracy@tracylilly.com
Phone: 905-464-6208
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.
More great local homes
Property: 1389 Weaver Ave
Price: $6,580,000
Realtor: Peter He
Peter He
This over-the-top stunning 3-car garage model show home, nestled in sought-after Morrison, offers a lifestyle of luxury and sophistication. Situated on a private ravine-lined cul-de-sac with picturesque views, it boasts extensive professional landscaping, a large saltwater pool, and a massive covered rear porch.
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.
Property: 53 Dunn Street
Price: $5,350,000
Realtor: Julie Rennie
Jessica Lee
Step into the charm and character of one of Oakville's finest historic homes, originally built by Justus Williams, circa 1838. Extensively renovated with the highest quality materials and attention to detail, this residence seamlessly blends historic elegance with modern comforts for today's family. Situated on a spectacular 104 x 104 ft corner lot, it offers the convenience of a stroll to Lake Ontario or Oakville's shops and fine restaurants.
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.