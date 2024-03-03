Home of the Week: 32 Cloise Way

× Expand Michelle Andreacchi

32 Cloise Way

Asking Price: $1,799,000

Beds/Baths: 4 Bedrooms / 4 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Mike Castiglione, with Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage.

Located on a quiet street across from Featherstone Parkette, this impeccably kept four-bedroom executive residence boasts undeniable charm!

Situated in a sought-after area close to schools, Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, parks, walking trails, dining venues, hospitals, shopping centers, and every convenience imaginable, this home is perfectly suited for family life.

Upon entering, you'll find a well-designed main floor featuring engineered hardwood floors, a welcoming living room with a cozy gas fireplace flowing seamlessly into a refined dining area. Also on this level are a flexible office space, powder room, mudroom with garage access, and a chef's kitchen.

The kitchen offers plenty of storage, a pantry, stylish quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar island, and a spacious dining area with French doors opening onto the patio.

Moving upstairs, you'll discover the primary suite with a walk-in closet and a luxurious five-piece ensuite featuring double sinks and a deluxe freestanding bathtub. Three additional bedrooms, a five-piece main bathroom with double sinks, a laundry room, and a desirable den/computer nook with built-in desk and shelving complete this floor.

An open house will take place today, March 3, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

For commuters, the proximity to public transit and major highways is a definite plus. Surrounded by parks and scenic trails, this home offers an ideal setting to create family memories!

