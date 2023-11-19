Home of the Week: 112 Elton Park Road

× Expand Sam McDadi Real Estate

112 Elton Park Road

Asking Price: $7,750,000

Beds/Baths: 4+1 Bedrooms / 8 Bathrooms

Selling Agent: Sam McDadi, with Sam McDadi Real Estate Inc. Brokerage

Oakville News' inaugural home of the week is located in southeast Oakville. This custom-designed home has a flawless contemporary design that's located nearby multiple parks, including Lawson Park and the lakefront Reymar Park.

This spacious 7,426 square-foot home has an open layout for easy indoor/outdoor living. The kitchen features a big island with Caesarstone counters and Miele appliances. Best of all, there's a modern wine cellar for 648 bottles.

The family room has a big fireplace and opens to a heated veranda overlooking the pool. The primary suite has a balcony, a walk-in closet, and a spa-like ensuite with heated floors.

Three more bedrooms with ensuites and heated floors are upstairs. The lower level has a nanny suite, gym, sauna, wet bar, and a large rec room with backyard access to the inground pool.

Property Details

Square feet: 7,426

Property tax: $23,300

Property Style: 2-Storey

Home Highlights

Custom contemporary design in southeast Oakville

Proximity to lakeside parks and amenities

Modern 648-bottle wine cellar

Floor-to-ceiling double-sided fireplace in the family room

Primary retreat with balcony, walk-in closet, and spa-inspired ensuite

Three additional bedrooms with ensuites and heated floors

Lower level amenities include a nanny suite, gym, sauna, wet bar, large rec room

Walk-up access to the backyard with an inground pool, hot tub, outdoor BBQ station, pool house, etc

Additional features include white oak hardwood floors, porcelain floors, LED pot lights, built-in speakers throughout, polished concrete floors in the basement, heated driveway, and walkways

112 Elton Park Road is a glimpse into some of the great looking real estate available in Oakville.

Oakville News is now bringing you exclusive insights into some of the finest homes in town and this property stands as a prime example of contemporary luxury.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out the selling agent here:

Email: sam@mcdadi.com

Phone: 905-502-1500

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.