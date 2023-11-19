Home of the Week: 112 Elton Park Road

Sam McDadi Real Estate
112 Elton Park Road
Asking Price: $7,750,000
Beds/Baths: 4+1 Bedrooms / 8 Bathrooms
Selling Agent: Sam McDadi, with Sam McDadi Real Estate Inc. Brokerage
Oakville News' inaugural home of the week is located in southeast Oakville. This custom-designed home has a flawless contemporary design that's located nearby multiple parks, including Lawson Park and the lakefront Reymar Park.
This spacious 7,426 square-foot home has an open layout for easy indoor/outdoor living. The kitchen features a big island with Caesarstone counters and Miele appliances. Best of all, there's a modern wine cellar for 648 bottles.
The family room has a big fireplace and opens to a heated veranda overlooking the pool. The primary suite has a balcony, a walk-in closet, and a spa-like ensuite with heated floors.
Three more bedrooms with ensuites and heated floors are upstairs. The lower level has a nanny suite, gym, sauna, wet bar, and a large rec room with backyard access to the inground pool.
Property Details
- Square feet: 7,426
- Property tax: $23,300
- Property Style: 2-Storey
Home Highlights
- Custom contemporary design in southeast Oakville
- Proximity to lakeside parks and amenities
- Modern 648-bottle wine cellar
- Floor-to-ceiling double-sided fireplace in the family room
- Primary retreat with balcony, walk-in closet, and spa-inspired ensuite
- Three additional bedrooms with ensuites and heated floors
- Lower level amenities include a nanny suite, gym, sauna, wet bar, large rec room
- Walk-up access to the backyard with an inground pool, hot tub, outdoor BBQ station, pool house, etc
- Additional features include white oak hardwood floors, porcelain floors, LED pot lights, built-in speakers throughout, polished concrete floors in the basement, heated driveway, and walkways
112 Elton Park Road is a glimpse into some of the great looking real estate available in Oakville.
Oakville News is now bringing you exclusive insights into some of the finest homes in town and this property stands as a prime example of contemporary luxury.
Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out the selling agent here:
Email: sam@mcdadi.com
Phone: 905-502-1500
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.