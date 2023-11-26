Home of the Week: 50 Old Mill Road

Nancy Robertson
50 Old Mill Road
Asking Price: $627,900
Selling Agent: Nancy Robertson, with Sotheby's International Realty Canada
Oakville News' home of the week is a one bedroom plus den condo in Oakridge Heights, located near Sixteen Mile Creek ravine and a 3-minute walk to the GO Train. It's a great pick for first-time homebuyers!
Unit 407 features an open concept with nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, a juliette balcony, and plantation shutters.
Updated appliances include a dishwasher (new in 2021), heat pump (2021), and washer/dryer (new in June 2023). The Primary suite has large windows and a walk-in closet. 4-piece bathroom with a soaker tub and separate shower.
The condominium also includes a locker and underground parking. Nearby shopping includes Whole Foods, LCBO, Starbucks, Longo's - and it's an easy walk to Downtown Oakville. Trail across the road provides access to the ravine.
Building Amenities
- Indoor pool
- Gym
- Two party rooms
Property Details
- Property Style: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom
- Square feet: 821
- Annual Taxes: $2,411
- Estimated Monthly Cost: $4,306
- Appliances: Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer
Home Highlights
- Updated appliances including a dishwasher, heat pump, and washer/dryer
- Primary suite has large windows and a walk-in closet
- 4-piece bathroom with a soaker tub and separate shower
- Close proximity to the Go station, shopping centres, and downtown Oakville
- Amenities including a Gym, sauna, indoor pool, and Meeting/Banquet/Party Room rooms.
50 Old Mill Road is in a great location for commuters and is a distinctive opportunity in Oakville with an asking price of $627,900.
Oakville News is now bringing you exclusive insights into some of the finest homes in town and this condo is yet another glimpse into what's available in town.
Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out the selling agent here:
Email: nrobertson@sothebysrealty.ca
Phone: 905-845-0024
You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.
