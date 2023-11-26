Home of the Week: 50 Old Mill Road

× Expand Nancy Robertson

50 Old Mill Road

Asking Price: $627,900

Beds/Baths: 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom

Selling Agent: Nancy Robertson, with Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Oakville News' home of the week is a one bedroom plus den condo in Oakridge Heights, located near Sixteen Mile Creek ravine and a 3-minute walk to the GO Train. It's a great pick for first-time homebuyers!

Unit 407 features an open concept with nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, a juliette balcony, and plantation shutters.

Updated appliances include a dishwasher (new in 2021), heat pump (2021), and washer/dryer (new in June 2023). The Primary suite has large windows and a walk-in closet. 4-piece bathroom with a soaker tub and separate shower.

The condominium also includes a locker and underground parking. Nearby shopping includes Whole Foods, LCBO, Starbucks, Longo's - and it's an easy walk to Downtown Oakville. Trail across the road provides access to the ravine.

Building Amenities

Indoor pool

Gym

Two party rooms

Property Details

Property Style: Condominium

Beds/Baths: 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom

Square feet: 821

Annual Taxes: $2,411

Estimated Monthly Cost: $4,306

Appliances: Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer

Home Highlights

Updated appliances including a dishwasher, heat pump, and washer/dryer

Primary suite has large windows and a walk-in closet

4-piece bathroom with a soaker tub and separate shower

Close proximity to the Go station, shopping centres, and downtown Oakville

Amenities including a Gym, sauna, indoor pool, and Meeting/Banquet/Party Room rooms.

50 Old Mill Road is in a great location for commuters and is a distinctive opportunity in Oakville with an asking price of $627,900.

Oakville News is now bringing you exclusive insights into some of the finest homes in town and this condo is yet another glimpse into what's available in town.

Interested in this Home of the Week? Reach out the selling agent here:

Email: nrobertson@sothebysrealty.ca

Phone: 905-845-0024

You can learn more about this property by visiting its website online here.

