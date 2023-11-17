× Expand Francesca Tosolini on Unsplash

We've got an exciting announcement! Oakville News has a brand-new section, dedicated exclusively to local real estate. Headlining this new section, and coming soon, will be our new "Home of the Week".

Soon we'll be releasing this new weekly feature on Sundays, featuring a selection of realtor chosen homes of the week, including our pick for the most interesting house on sale in Oakville at press time.

The Oakville News team is very excited about this new column, which we're sure will be of interest to Oakville residents, whether or not they are in the market for a new home. We'll also feature new stories looking at need-to-know stories on the real estate markets in Oakville and throughout Halton.

Are you a real estate agent or broker in Oakville? Want to list your houses as part of our new Home of the Week? We'd love to hear from you!

To submit listings and feature requests, please reach out to us at pierce.lang@oakvillenews.org.

Keep reading your newsletters for the debut of this new weekly feature from Oakville News.