Recent Surge in Suspected Overdoses in Halton

Paul Foley is a Detective Sergeant with the Halton Regional Police Services. He works in the District 2 Criminal Investigations Bureau. He also works in the drugs and human trafficking unit.

Halton Regional Police Service is reporting a recent surge in suspected overdoses of drugs in Halton region. Officers have attended twelve (12) overdoses in Halton region in the last eleven (11) days.

Unfortunately, two of those overdoses were fatal and involved unknown substances.

A variety of substances are believed to have played a role in the other ten (10) overdoses. These include cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, Xanax, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA / Ecstasy / ‘Molly’), Ketamine (‘Special K’, ‘Vitamin K’) and oxycodone.

“This many suspected opioid overdoses ocurring in our community in such a short period of time is a high-water mark for us,” says Detective Sergeant Paul Foley of the Drugs and Human Trafficking Unit. “And it’s a significant cause for concern”

Since January 1, 2020, there have been 97 suspected overdoses in the region. Fourteen (14) of these, however, were fatal.

As a result, Halton Regional Police is providing safety tips for members of the public. These tips include how to safely use certain substances and what to do if you need emergency assistance.

What to Do if You See or Experience an Overdose

Detective Sergeant Paul Foley underscores the importance of calling 9-1-1 immediately if you suspect you are witnessing or experiencing an overdose.

“Our officers and other first responders in Halton carry naloxone and we want to assist,” he says. “The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides broad legal protections for anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose. We’re there to prevent a fatal overdose, not pursue simple possession charges.”

If you use drugs, or have a friend or family member who uses drugs, these tips may help save a life in the event of an overdose:

Know the signs of an overdose

Don’t leave – stay and call 9-1-1

Carry Naxolene

Go slow

Above all, Never use alone

Lastly, Halton Police is encouraging parents to “have open and frank conversations with their children about the very significant risks and dangers associated with the use of any illicit drug, and in particular opioids.”

Community action will hopefully curtail Halton’s recent surge in suspected overdoses. But there are special resources for families, and Police have also collected resources for those with known addictions.

Tags:

Detective Sergeant Paul Foley, Drug Safety, Halton Region, Halton Regional Police Service, News, Oakville, Overdosing, Police, Safety Tips, Town of Oakville