Recovery Activation Program: helping businesses digitize

Pranaav Seruwam is an Oakville resident who is studying Commerce at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

COVID-19’s effect on businesses both small and large is gargantuan, as the pandemic has forced thousands of Ontario businesses to digitize their operations and increase their digital connectivity.

The coronavirus has provided a glimpse into the future of business interactions, with social isolation shining a spotlight on the potential benefits implementing seamless digital platforms entail.

Last month, the Ontario and federal governments launched Digital Main Street; a $57 million platform that helps up to 22,900 Ontario businesses improve their digital platforms, while also providing more than 1,400 jobs for students.

There is a push for Ontario businesses across varied sectors to adapt and acclimatize during this changing business landscape.

In light of the increased need for digital processes, The Oakville Chamber of Commerce has announced a partnership with the Toronto Region Board of Trade and the World Trade Centre Toronto to connect local businesses to the Recovery Activation Program – a free resource that helps Ontario businesses digitize their operations and processes.

What is the Recovery Activation Program?

The Recovery Activation Program (RAP) is a free online program that provides businesses with consultation on process modernization and end-to-end digital transformation.

The workshop connects businesses with industry experts that offer free mentorship services, and graduates of the program receive a Digital Transformation Blueprint, which will provide businesses with an individualized plan to undergo digital restructuring.

Even though the RAP is available to businesses of all sizes, the program is extremely beneficial to small/medium-sized businesses who lack the tools required to automate their processes.

Companies under the size of 150 employees generally lack the capital required to invest in enterprise-wide projects like RAP.

Through RAP, participants will learn to:

Use technology to revamp their internal processes and access a greater number of external opportunities

Efficiently manage digital capacity, and appropriately mitigate risks whilst undergoing a digital strategy transformation

Effectively navigate legal tools and regulatory requirements that facilitate a smooth digital transformation

Leverage market and sales data to improve the effectiveness of the digital transformation

The program starts with a series of webinars that assess the different areas of business that could utilize automation. From there, businesses undergo a “Digital Needs Assessment”, which helps business owners understand where their business lies in terms of digital capability/readiness.

The program then concludes with a workshop where businesses build their Digital Transformation Blueprint, through liaising with mentors and partners such as KPMG, CISCO, and Air Canada.

How to Register

Businesses interested in the RAP should visit the Board of Trade website to access the online application form and indicate the Oakville Chamber of Commerce as the nominating Chamber within the application.

APPLY: https://supportbusiness.bot.com/rap/

