Regional Robbery Task Force set up by Halton Police

​The Halton Regional Police Service has created a Regional Robbery Task Force. The formation of this new Task Force is in response to a recent spike in bank robberies throughout the region. These crimes have been escalating in both frequency and violence.

Two bank robberies took place in Halton in December 2019 and there have been four thus far in the month of January 2020.

The striking of this Task Force ensures effective and efficient coordination of our internal investigative resources, provides enhanced connectivity with neighbouring police services, and facilitates sharing of critical information pertaining to these crimes and those who perpetrate them. Our officers are deeply committed to community safety and well-being and continue to relentlessly investigate each of the incidents in our jurisdiction.

Police are also asking residents to be extra vigilant when attending a bank and report any suspicious activity to police. If residents witness a crime in progress, they are asked to call 911.

We recognize that the nature of these crimes can have a deep impact on bank staff and its customers. We want those who have been victimized to know that the Victim Services Unit of the Halton Regional Police Service remains available to provide support and assistance to those affected.

More information on the services provided by the Halton Regional Police for Victims of Crime can be found online.

Any tips or questions on this task force can be directed to Detective Sergeant Ellie Bale, Case Manager, Regional Robbery Task Force at 905-825-4747 ext. 2415.

