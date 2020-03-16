Religious Institutions of Oakville response to COVID-19

Rabbi Wise is the spiritual leader for Oakville's Jewish community, and his congregation is Shaarei Beth-El on Morrison Road. He is also the chair of the Interfaith Council of Halton.

In this uncertain time, with health officials warning against gatherings due to the spread of coronavirus, many are wondering how to maintain religious and faith based activities. Indeed religious gatherings are as much for the prayer as they are for the community to be together and share an experience. However, safety and health come before any religious requirement.

While the Jewish synagogue, Shaarei Beth El has decided to follow protocol and close the doors to all gatherings for worship and programming, the synagogue has created new ways to gather using online technology. On Saturday, March 14th shabbat service was held using zoom so congregants could call or get online via video and share in the prayers, reading of scripture and hear the sermon.

Across Oakville, faith and religious groups have responded to this crisis.

All United churches in Canada are closed until further notice. Most including St. Paul’s United Church and Maple Grove United Church will be offering worship on Facebook Live at 10:15 on Sunday until they reopen, which will be reevaluated on a weekly basis.

United Churches in Oakville

The Anglican, Presbyterian and Lutheran (Grace) churches in Halton are closed indefinitely (two weeks minimum) for programs and services. Many of the churches are offering live streamed “closed services” (these will be led by faith leaders using online video conferencing tools such as Zoom, Webex, Facebook, and YouTube) and programming.

Anglican Churches in Oakville

Presbyterian Churches in Oakville

For Catholics in the Diocese of Hamilton – which includes Halton – churches were open but people were urged to stay home if they are sick, immunocompromised, anxious or elderly, and the same dispensation granted. The holy water stoups from which people bless themselves as they enter the church have been emptied or removed, there is no communion from the cup, and those few who want to have communion directly on the tongue have been asked to consider the safety of others by receiving in the hand instead. Intense handwashing procedures have been instituted for all ministers, and the faithful are asked to exchange the blessing of peace by word and gesture rather than through hugs or handshakes. Confirmation celebrations have been postponed to prevent the necessity for large groups to gather, as many people would probably be travelling from out of the area to celebrate with family.

Catholic Churches in Oakville

The Meeting House has moved programs and services to on-line options: youth groups, home church, Sunday services. Sunday services had live stream options and they actively use web and social media to share information.

Clearview Christian Reform Church is closed indefinitely and are using online resources.

The Sunni Muslim suspended everything this past Friday. There is a plan to reopen with very strict measures and low capacity under 250, safe space…etc unless the authorities order a complete shutdown. Daily prayers will resume for the locals at very low capacity and same strict measures. All social gatherings and educational programs are canceled.

At all ICNA Canada administered mosques including Al-Falah Islamic Centre in Oakville have all Friday prayers are cancelled. They have advised our congregants to strictly follow Government health ministry guidelines to protect themselves and all those they come across. They have established protocols in the mosques and conveyed it to our congregants. Please see the attached ICNA Canada press releases for the same. ICNA Relief Canada has also offered to deliver meds and groceries to self-isolating families. They continue to monitor the situation and adopt the policy changes as the situation demands.

Mosques in Oakville

In the Bahai community, Shadi Salehian reports that they have either cancelled or postponed all large gatherings and are encouraging virtual devotionals and study circles where friends can engage in prayer and meditation /study via online platforms.

This is a special time of year in the Baha’i calendar with intercalary celebrations before the current fasting period leading up to the New Year known as Naw Ruz (from the Persian for New Day) at the Spring Equinox. Baha’is in north Halton have cancelled this year’s Naw Ruz event which was to be held in a public facility. As there are no Baha’i Centres nor Houses of Worship in Halton, other events in private homes are being cancelled according to the assessed level of risk. Since Baha’is believe it is a spiritual principle to consider others before oneself, it’s expected that Halton Baha’is will rigorously practice hand washing and social distancing as outlined in eMails sent to individual believers. Each of the four Baha’i communities in Halton have a website which can be checked for news of any online programming. Baha’i teachings stress that unity is a source of strength and wisdom for all peoples both at regular times and during periods of crisis. Unity requires attitudes and actions that result in inclusion, consultation and collaboration. Recognizing that the diversity in Halton contributes to the strength of our response to this crisis, we should focus on unity in diversity – toward a united approach to sharing information and resources.

The Hindu community reports that Daily Aarti at Vaishno Devi Temple will continue, but request that the devotees not to touch the Aarti plate. No Charanamrith, Prasadam will be offered. Altar will be cordoned off in order to avoid touching Shivling and other Murthys. Only Priests are allowed. Tuesdays & Sundays Priti Bhoj/ program will be cancelled w.e.f March 15th. All religious functions Navratri and Ram Navami celebrations to be reviewed and depending on the situation decision will be made. All cultural classes in the temple are suspended until further notice. The temple kitchen will be closed until further notice. We request that devotees not bring flowers, fruits, milk, nuts, etc. until further notice (these items will not be accepted at this time). All devotees are encouraged and expected to wash their hands with soap and use hand sanitizer prior to entering the temple. If any devotee or their family member has fever, cold, or shortness of breath, we request that you refrain from visiting the temple.

While this is not a complete list, things are evolving so check with your community.

Prayer and advice

The faith and religious communities of Oakville as a group wanted to offer some words of prayer and advice.

From the Islamic faith we learn that in a holistic belief system its vital to take into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual well being of individuals and societies. Although care of the individual is important, safeguarding communities, including its weakest members, is of paramount importance. More than 1400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad, may the mercy and blessings of God be upon him, was teaching his followers hygiene practices that are still applicable in the 21st century.

Reverend Jeff Ward of St. Cuthbert’s Anglican Church writes, “the teachings of Jesus Christ tell us that always, but especially at times like these, we are to love our neighbours as ourselves, to reach out as best we can to people in our neighbourhoods with assistance, even if they are strangers to us, regardless of their faith perspectives. Sharing from our abundance is also a teaching. How we treat the vulnerable and powerless among us tends to reveal the real operative agenda of any person or culture. Jesus says, “what you did for the least of my brothers and sisters you did for me.”

From the Jewish tradition, a meditation by Lynn Ungar.

PANDEMIC by Lynn Ungar 3/11/20

What if you thought of it

as the Jews consider the Sabbath—

the most sacred of times?

Cease from travel.

Cease from buying and selling.

Give up, just for now,

on trying to make the world

different than it is.

Sing. Pray. Touch only those

to whom you commit your life.

Center down.

And when your body has become still,

reach out with your heart.

Know that we are connected

in ways that are terrifying and beautiful.

(You could hardly deny it now.)

Know that our lives

are in one another’s hands.

(Surely, that has come clear.)

Do not reach out your hands.

Reach out your heart.

Reach out your words.

Reach out all the tendrils

of compassion that move, invisibly,

where we cannot touch.

Promise this world your love—

for better or for worse,

in sickness and in health,

so long as we all shall live.

All religious and faith groups are united in reminding everyone to be extra caring and to practice a lot of kindness and thoughtfulness in these difficult times and try and be of some service especially to the elderly who have been most affected so far by calling them, developing group chats to send hopeful messages and make everyone feel that they have a community and support system.

