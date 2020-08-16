Residential construction noise prompts council motion

Raymond Cabbab is a GTA-based journalist. His goal is to empower the community through honest and thorough reporting.

At a virtual council meeting on August 4, Oakville’s town council unanimously passed a motion asking the province to return its power to regulate non-essential construction noise.

Ward 2 councillor Ray Chisholm said complaints he has received from residents about construction work on residential developments prompted him to make the motion.

Oakville by-laws usually ban construction before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m., however, a temporary regulation introduced by the province on April 7 allows construction to take place at any time. According to the Office of the Premier, this was meant to accelerate construction on key projects in the health sector to combat COVID-19.

Chisholm said he doesn’t think the province intended for residential construction to be included in the regulation.

“I have no problem with their essential constructions . . . but for residential, what we’re saying [is] let’s get back to the normal 7 [a.m.] to 7 [p.m.] Monday through Saturday construction,” he said.

Contact Information

Oakville Town Council at council@oakville.ca

MPP Stephen Crawford

MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos

Premier Doug Ford

By-Laws, Ray Chisholm, Town of Oakville