Resiliency Fund donates $150K to Community Heroes

Sarah is a veteran communications, fundraising and marketing professional with over 20 years’ experience working in the corporate and not-for-profit industry. Sarah has helped lead organizations through branding campaigns, fundraising events and annual campaigns, along with community-at-large special events. She is the Director of Communication and Development for the Oakville Community Foundation.

Our focus on Community Heroes in Phase 1 of the Oakville Community Foundation’s Resiliency Fund has allowed some wonderful new partnerships to form – partners who are also focused on funding front-line organizations supporting the most vulnerable in our community.

A number of Private Foundations have invested in the Oakville Resiliency Fund: the Kindred Foundation, The WB Family Foundation and the Walmley Foundation. This Partnership through the Resiliency Fund enables them to make strategic and impactful gifts in a coordinated way.

As Private Foundations, they’ve made amazing gifts to local organizations, yet they recognized the benefits of partnering with The Foundation to ensure relief efforts reached those in need everywhere in our community. In particular many were intrigued by the list of smaller organizations as they had less knowledge of their work and needs.

This week we have identified some additional “Community Heroes” still operating and protecting our communities most vulnerable during this State of Emergency. They include: ADAPT, Links2Care, Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre, Support and Housing Halton and Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services. Visit our webpage for more details about the critical work they are doing in our community.

Since launching the Fund, with an initial $400,000 directed to the first 20+ identified charities, today The Foundation, The WB Family Foundation, Walmley Foundation and several other Fundholders and Donors including the Bowick-Peters Family Fund, The Alma Fund, The MacDonald Family Foundation, Mulvale Family Fund, Pauline and Don Smith Family Foundation, de Vries Family Foundation are pleased to direct over $150,000 to the following Community Hero organizations.

How Can You Help?

Help one or more of the identified priority agencies and donate to the Resiliency Fund knowing your support will go immediately to where it is needed most in our community.

Donations can be made to: Oakville Community Resiliency Fund

Oakville Community Foundation

The Foundation is a registered charity with 25 years of experience Building Community Through Philanthropy. The Foundation has granted more than $44.5 million to charities since 1994 and supports investments of over $110 million in charitable assets. We welcome families, businesses and residents into our community and give everyone the opportunity to be a philanthropist. The Foundation is one of the largest members of a national network of more than 190 Canadian community foundations.

