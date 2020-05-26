Resolution calls for increased coronavirus testing

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

I salute Paramedics as we celebrate Paramedic Services Week. These frontline workers are always an important and integral part of the health and safety of our community and this year even more so. Here in Halton a designated team has been trained to do coronavirus testing in retirement and long-term care facilities and they’ve been meticulously and safely testing all residents to help flatten the curve. Thank you to our entire paramedic services team for all you do.

Once again May 24th’s testing is amongst the hottest COVID topics. Mixed messaging from the Province has people unsure if they should be self-isolating, going for tests or if they will even be granted a test.

On Monday, May 25, 2020 in Council, a resolution for expanded COVID-19 testing capacity in Ontario was unanimously passed by Town Council.

Coronavirus Testing Resolution

The resolution welcomed Premier Ford’s remarks encouraging Ontarians without symptoms who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested at a provincial assessment centre. It supports efforts by the Province of Ontario and the Region of Halton to implement mass COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. The resolution calls for the Province of Ontario’s new testing strategy to include financial support for local public health units, along with adequate resources for testing and contact tracing, testing targets and benchmarks.

