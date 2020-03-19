Restaurants in Oakville Ramp Up Take-out & Giving Back

Mashaal Effendi is a writer and new Torontonian, having started the new chapter of his life moving to Canada in Oakville.Mashaal has worked as a writer in film, television, theatre, advertising, communications, and even in speechwriting during his time as a Toastmaster.An avid reader, video game enthusiast, and musician ( who presently plays drums for a band called "The Downgrades"), Mashaal enjoys gathering experiences around Oakville, and is ecstatic to be on the team covering events that breathe life into the community.

As the Corona Virus consumes Canada, the virus has impacted the community where it hurts most – food!

Here are the facts:

Restaurants offering Pick-Up & Delivery

As the pandemic affects establishments in Oakville, spirits may appear low but many Oakville restaurateurs are fighting the good fight. A host of them remain open during this crisis, shifting to pick up and delivery in efforts to keep food options open, while remaining respectful of recommendations by the government.

“We’re still open for take-out and for delivery, following the recommendation of the government,” says Maro’s Bistro.

“This is a time when we really need to come together as a society,” says Tasquale Sinagaglia, owner of Pasquale Trattoria. “I think the government is right, and shutting down dine-in really is the best course for us right now. That said, we’re still available for delivery and pick-up. If you’d like us to bring food out to your vehicle, that is also possible. We’re out here and we’re ready to do our part to mitigate low-risk at this time.”

Other restaurants that are open for take-out and delivery (please see below on how you can add your restaurant to this list).

There are some restaurants temporarily suspending their activities, but are actively exploring take-out options. One such establishment is Trattoria Timone , where the management is working full force to look after all perishable food items and effectively suspend activities. “We’re shutting down the food operations for now but we are currently experimenting with developing an app that will allow take-out or delivery options,” says Linda Fronteddu, the General Manager of the crowd-favourite Italian Fine Dining restaurant.

“We are fully compliant with everything that the government is telling us to do. In fact, we have never set up any form of take-out options. We are popular because of our romantic, visually aesthetic location where folks love to come out to and dine-in at,” said Linda, describing the interiors of the restaurant, that TripAdvisor reviewers have complimented.

Oakville Restaurants Giving Back

“We’ve been doing this for 30 years and quite frankly, this has come as a complete surprise,” continued Linda. “We even had to temporarily lay off some employees, which hurt us most because they’re like family to us. That said, we’re ready to keep our spirits up, and we’re doing our part for the community.

Actions that Trattoria Timonne is taking includes:

Collecting perishable food items to donate to organizations allowed to accept food donations, as well as their own employees.

Investing in an app for take-out in efforts to accommodate the dining culture events after the pandemic worry subsides.

Sanitizing the restaurant daily in efforts to make it a safe place.

Maintaining that it is hopeful for what’s ahead, and is preparing with a bright future in mind.

Doug Greco, President of Catch Hospitality Group that owns several Oakville restaurants like the Firehall, Tavolo, Bronte Boathouse, Plank, Cucci, Pur Vida, West End Social, and Duckies Dairy Bar also commented on how Catch is navigating COVID-19 and upping the ante on giving back to the community.

“It has been a very strenuous few days with the temporary closing of all of our properties. I believe that this is the only step that can be taken to slow the spread of this virus and give some help to those on the front lines such as doctors, nurses and health providers,” said Doug. “We have decided to start take out service tomorrow at The Firehall located at 2390 Lakeshore Rd West in Oakville.

“All orders can be done through our website under ‘order online.’ We will do a rotating menu featuring some of our popular items from our restaurants. In addition to our take-out menus items, we are partnering with Halton Food For Life. Graham Hill is the Executive director of Food for Life and we have been lucky enough to partner with him on some events in the past and the organization is remarkable.”

About Food for Life

collaborative leader in sourcing, sorting and sharing fresh food in Halton Region and Hamilton

Runs 107 programs and agencies

Serve more than 18,000 people struggling with hunger each month

Collected and distributed 4 million pounds of food

“What we are hoping to do with Food for life is to assist with the urgent need to not only get food out but also help with funds. We will have buttons on our takeaway site that will allow people to donate to this worthwhile cause in this time of unprecedented challenges.”

Through this partnership, Catch Hospitality can:

Keep its chefs employed and busy preparing meals.

Prepare meals for those in need.

Donate its time and resources to the delivery and execution of helping the community when it is needed the most.

“We also hope to implement a program of using the food rescued by Food for Life to produce big batches of things like soup to offer up to our local Bronte community free of charge to anyone that it might help. We will be advertising this on our social media channels daily when it is available.” Additional organizations and food banks Food for life

The Salvation Army

Fareshare Food Bank

Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre

Kerr Street Mission

Local faith-based groups like churches, synagogues, mosques etc. In times of need, Oakville restaurant industry is stepping up, to ensure that we come together as a community, and are proactive in self-isolation, while still supporting our community. “Going out to eat used to be common amongst my friends. We used to have a weekly ritual at Panera Bread and the virus has changed so much for us. I remain confident that restaurants in Oakville will continue to serve their delicious cuisine in this trying time, and all will be well soon enough,” stated Salisha, an Interaction Design student at Sheridan College. While the pandemic continues be reminded of the kindness of those around you, and your local restaurants. Follow restaurant social media pages for more, and stay informed on best practices for prevention of COVID-19 here. If you have an Oakville Restaurant that is offering Take-Out, please let us know by filling out the contact form below. We will be creating a separate post listing restaurants. Please provide the following information: Name of Establishment

Address

Telephone

Website

type of food

price range

