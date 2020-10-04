2020 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition

The Infiniti Q50 2020 brings a six cylinder 3.0L twin turbo engine with 300hp as the standard engine with a 400hp version available on the “sport” models. This is a welcome replacement for the prior years’ 4-cylinder offering that simply lacked the necessary power.

Performance

There are three trims available across the Q50 non-sport trim line up. Engine, powertrain, suspension, and brakes are all the same. The power in my test “Signature Edition” comes from a 3.0L V6 twin turbo matched with the 7-speed automatic transmission. This combination provides all the necessary and smooth acceleration to satisfy most driving needs.

The Infiniti Q50 with its independent front and rear suspension and intelligent AWD on the non-sport trims handles Ontario’s roads with ease.

Safety features

All trims come standard with many of the safety features that we have come to expect including:

AWD

Stability and traction control systems

ABS, brake force distribution and brake assist

Cruise control

Forward emergency braking and collision warning

Rear view monitor

However, some features are only available when moving to higher trim levels:

Auto collision notification and emergency call

The ProAssist trim that adds intelligent cruise control, distance control assist, blind spot warming, lane departure prevention, front and rear parking sensors as well as the around view monitor with moving object detection.

Style and interior comfort

The Q50 has a pleasing exterior style.

The signature edition adds a tinted glass power sliding moon-roof as well as a sportier looking front bumper, rear deck spoiler and 19” wheels.

The front doors are sized well for comfortable entry and exit. The interior comes with 8-way power leather sport seats that for the driver, includes a power torso bolster and lumbar.

× Expand R.G. Beltzner Interior of 2020 Infiniti Q50

The 3-spoke steering wheel is also leather wrapped. Most of the controls important to the driver are logically placed and comfortable to use. In particular, this trim includes voice recognition for the navigation functions as well as audio. The infotainment system includes dual high definition displays, the upper at 8” and the lower at 7”.

There is little doubt that a dual screen system is there to impress – and for the most part it functions reasonably well with just a few inconsistencies and sometimes a slow responsiveness.

The audio system includes 6-speakers, AM/FM/HD/Radio/CD as well as the Sirius XM satellite radio. Apple Car-Play and Android Auto, Siri and Google Voice are all included.

Driving the Q50

The Q50 is a nimble and responsive sedan with plenty of power when you need it. I especially enjoyed good sight lines as well as the comfort of the driver’s seat. The 7-speed automatic transmission was sufficiently smooth and when in manual shift mode, downshifts included rev matching. Stability is provided by the intelligent all-wheel drive system, independent front and rear suspension, as well the Infiniti’s vehicle dynamic and traction control systems.

Things to consider

The Q50 is a comfortable and pleasing looking mid-sized sedan that will appeal to many. With the exception of the “Sport” trims, all other trims are identical from a performance perspective. The base “Pure” trim includes all of the features one would expect from a sedan today. The Signature Edition trim adds a few more sportier comforts and leather – but from a safety perspective, only the auto collision notification. If you are looking for intelligent cruise control, lane departure assist and similar features, then you need to consider moving up to the Signature Edition Pro-Assist trim level.

Personally I would spend the extra $6,000 over the base model to get the leather comfort and the latest safety assist features.