2020 Mustang Fastback Premium I4 - Car Review

× 1 of 3 Expand R.G. Beltzner × 2 of 3 Expand R.G. Beltzner × 3 of 3 Expand R.G. Beltzner Prev Next

The Mustang has always been a popular vehicle and comes with a wide range of performance options.

First introduced in 1964, the very first Mustang produced (Serial Number One -5F08F100001) was sold in St. John’s Newfoundland by the George Parson’s Ford dealership.

The current (sixth) generation of the Mustang started in 2013.

Mustang’s 2.3L 4-cylinder EcoBoost (direct-injection turbocharged) engine producing 310 hp and 350 lb⋅ft of torque when using 93-octane fuel was introduced in 2018 and serves as the base power plant for this vehicle.

Features

My “review” Mustang Fastback Premium started as the basic 6-speed manual Mustang Fastback with a number of performance enhancements and options including selectable drive modes.

Wheel size increases to 18” and Ford’s voice activated Sync3 with Apple Car Play and Android Auto combined with an LCD touchscreen is also added as standard equipment.

Interior seating now includes leather trimmed heated and cooled front powered bucket seats, heated mirrors and dual zone electronic automatic temperature control. Aluminum foot pedals, a number of aluminum interior trims and an illuminated door-sill scuff plate completes the upgraded look. The sound system moves from a six speaker to nine speakers with amplifier.

The exterior look is enhanced with a rear deck spoiler, LED fog lamps, blind spot heated mirrors and the “Pony” projection lights.

In addition to these “regular” add on standard features, my review Mustang Fastback Premium came equipped with further performance and comfort options totalling $15,250.

Rapid red paint ($750)

Equipment group 201A ($2,100)

12” Screen

Voice activated navigation

Heated steering wheel

Upgraded trims

AM/FM Single CD & HD Radio, 12 speaker B&O Sound system ($1,000)

10 Speed automatic transmission ($1,750)

Performance Package ($6,500)

3.55 limited-slip rear-axle

19" x 9" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels with Low Gloss Ebony-Painted Pockets

255/40R19 Summer-Only Tires

Active valve performance exhaust

Gauge Pack (oil pressure and boost)

GT Performance Package front splitter and belly pan

Hood accent stripe

Heavy-duty front springs

Larger brake rotors with four-piston fixed calipers

Larger radiator

Raised Blade Decklid Spoiler

Unique chassis tuning, EPAS, ABS and stability control tuning

Upsized rear sway bar

EcoBoost Handling Package ($2,600)

19" x 9.5” aluminum wheels

265/40R19 Pirelli Super Sport tires (summer only)

Premium brakes

MagneRide® Damping System

3.55 TORSEN limited slip rear axle

Enhanced Security package ($700)

Performance and handling

This is one fun car to drive! I had the opportunity to take this car on a couple of my specially selected performance roads that include several types of higher speed corners and corner combinations. Here is what I found:

The car is more than fast enough – I can’t disclose my top speed. You really don’t need the 5.0L engine to have fun.

Using paddle shifters in the selectable “Sport” mode works fine. If you happen to get near the red line, shifting is done automatically. Downshifts do not function effectively with spirited driving

Pirelli Super Sport tires grip really well and definitely recommended

Brakes showed no fading despite aggressive use

The suspension set up is close to perfect for spirited driving

Proper driver seating set-up is a bit of a challenge given the available steering wheel and head-rest positions.

Driving comfort and style

I spent more than a few hours driving this Mustang and quite liked the sport seat with the exception of the head rest. I have always enjoyed the toggle type controls provided for engaging four-way flashers, drive modes, etc. All other controls are well positioned, intuitive and comfortable to use.

Voice activated features work reasonably well – once you get used to the system. The upgraded 12 speaker sound system is a delight to listen to.

The exterior of the car is exceptionally stunning with the optional “rapid red” paint, hood vents and fading hood stripes.

× Expand R.G. Beltzner

Things to consider

The Mustang Fastback Premium, even with all of the performance add-ons will not compare to the performance of the GT, especially in top speed and track use. However, for a 4 cylinder – it does really well.

The total price of $52,615 for my “review” car is a bit high given the other Mustang options available. For example, the basic Fastback with 6-speed manual transmission and the 101A package for $2,000 will give you many of the desirable add-on features (with the exception of leather seats) for less than $32,000.

If you choose to go to the “Premium”, there will be a temptation to add on most of the performance packages that will significantly increase the price and get you close to a GT or even the fully equipped Bullitt that goes for $55,400.

As always, you need to consider your driving needs and preferences. The Mustang line-up really does offer you that full range of choice.