2021 Genesis G80 3.5T Prestige review

The Genesis G80 is a midsize luxury sedan that continues to be a serious competitor with its attractive pricing and style. Genesis first appeared in 2009 as the luxury option of Hyundai. Since then, the brand has continued to evolve both in the range of vehicle options but also through a distinctive and separate sales and marketing presence.

2021 vs 2020 Genesis G80 – A quick summary

The 2021 model of the G80 is quite different from its predecessor in both style and performance. The most notable exterior difference is the introduction of the shiny large front grill with crosshatch design that complements the sweeping LED headlights. This design change makes the 2021 Genesis very distinctive and noticeable. Another major exterior change is a lower and sweeping rear end that in my view, starts to mimic some competitors.

The 2021 G80 now is available with either a 2.5L or 3.5L turbo, replacing last year’s options of the normally aspirated 3.8L , 5.0L or the 3.3L turbo. This is a great change since the 3.8L lacked grunt and the 5.0L was fuel hungry leaving the 3.3L turbo as the only sensible choice in 2020. AWD continues to be standard on all trims. Other than engine size and some additional luxury features, both the Advanced and Prestige trims offer a superb driving experience.

The interior of the 2021 model, especially in the Prestige trim, is gorgeous. The first noticeable and new features is the 14.5” high-definition LCD display and the redesigned center console that now includes a rotary shift lever and an all-new touch/swipe controller. All seating as well as dash appearances and trims have been redesigned with even more luxury and style.

Driving the 2021 Genesis G80

Driver comfort is key to enjoying any vehicle and Genesis has delivered with a superb 16-way driver seat encased in Nappa leather. In addition to the typical seat adjustments, there are also lumbar, side bolster and cushion extension options.

Once underway, the driver benefits from the seat’s ergo motion feature providing just the right amount of “hugging” for tight corners. To finish the driver’s ideal positioning, the power tilt and telescopic steering wheel actually has a sufficient range for most driver sizes. (If you’re a tall driver, you know exactly how frustrating it is to either suffer a long arm reach to the steering wheel or having to sit much closer than is comfortable for your legs.)

Once started, the car’s drive selection is now a rotary dial on the center console with the P function now in a sensible middle spot. There are of course the usual drive mode selections including the more responsive “sport” option. For daily driving purposes, the “normal” setting provides good responsiveness and best of all, a most comfortable suspension set up.

Even with the fancier center console and dash controls, I rely on the well positioned steering wheel mounted controls that handle audio, phone, voice commands, adaptive cruise control as well as various display options and driver features. I’m not a big fan of reaching for the on board screen or even the console mounted controls while I’m driving. One of my favourite features now becoming much more common is the head’s up display that allows me to keep my eyes on the road and yet monitor speed, drive settings, directions and nearby traffic.

On our town’s roads, the G80 delivers a quiet ride as it easily absorbs the occasional speed bump. Once on the open highway, you can appreciate the power of the 3.5L turbo with smooth and rapid acceleration when needed. Set the adaptive cruise control and perhaps even the lane keeping feature and your drive becomes almost effortless. If you are a music fan, you can enjoy the drive with the Lexicon 21 speaker, 14 channel surround sound audio system.

For those that enjoy a little more spirited driving, the paddle shifters and sport mode will help you feel the motion of the G80 more vividly. I do enjoy that for on/off ramps and country driving, on occasion, but it’s really not a sensible setting for regular highway and city driving. If you like that sporty drive experience, consider taking the car to one of the professionally run performance driving programs on our nearby race tracks.

One of the frequent uses of any car is shopping and how the car responds to that challenge. Parking is usually the first obstacle that the G80 handles with ease. It is still of a sensible size that most parking spots are useable (unlike large SUVs and pick-ups). You don't need to swing your leg under the rear bumper to open the truck after arriving with a shopping cart full of groceries, just stand by the trunk and it opens automatically revealing more than sufficient storage.

Reversing safely from the parking spot can be stressful. The G80 is well equipped with motion detection and rear camera features to make this as safe as possible.

A new feature is the “remote smart parking assist” with automated assisted steering and vehicle speed. It can be controlled remotely by the smart key from outside the vehicle. Simply put, you no longer have to struggle getting into your car when there isn’t enough room to open the driver door sufficiently. Just use the smart key (and Genesis connected services) to remotely start your car and move it out of the parking spot.

Genesis G80 passenger experience

During my test week, I had the opportunity for a longer drive with my wife as the passenger. She owns a 2020 G80 Sport so I was interested in her reaction to the 2021 model. Overall the reaction to the updated interior was quite positive with the exception of the console positioned “touch controller” that she felt was a magnet for spilled coffee and too complicated to use. As a fan of loud music, she liked the audio system and the integration with her iPhone. For her, the ride was very comfortable as was entering and exiting the car. Of course we had different views on the new exterior design but that is to be expected.

Safety features

The 2021 G80 every safety feature is standard equipment, regardless of whether you choose between the 2.5L Advanced trim or the 3.5L Prestige. With the Prestige, you get the remote smart park assist along with rear “Parking Collision Avoidance” but that’s about it.

Summary

The 2021 Genesis G80 is a serious competitor in the mid sized luxury sedan market with great looks, great performance and features, an attractive price and comprehensive service and warranties. For those considering a lease, the 2021 Genesis G80 was awarded the “J.D. Power 2021 Canada ALG Residual Value Award” for being projected to maintain the highest value among all premium full size cars. This has a direct impact on residual value in computing financing costs. The past model years have also had excellent reliability with both mechanical and electrical technology based systems. This has been key to its success as some competitors have suffered with reliability.

The price for the Advanced trim is $66,000, the Prestige trim $76,000. There are no additional options for either trim. The price includes 5-year complimentary scheduled maintenance with home pick up and courtesy vehicle; a 5-year comprehensive warranty; free annual map upgrades and 5-year 24/7 roadside assistance that will flatbed your Genesis to the nearest authorized service facility.