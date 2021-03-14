2021 Genesis GV80 Prestige

The 2021 GV80 is the brand’s first offering of a midsized luxury SUV to the Canadian market – hot on the heels of their 2021 redesigned and popular G80 mid sized luxury sedan. Available in four trims and priced aggressively, the GV80 has already made an impact with Canada’s automotive journalists who recently awarded the GV80 the “Best Mid-Sized Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada”.

R.G. Beltzner 2021 Genesis GV80

Earlier this month, I reviewed the G80 sedan and looked forward to the chance drive and compare my positive experience to the SUV version. The GV80 provided for my review also sported the top of the line “Prestige” trim with massive 22” wheels.

A similar to my experience with the G80, this GV80 also attracts attention. While stopped at a Tim’s drive-through, the driver behind me came rushing up to my window to ask what vehicle this was and who made it, commenting on its good looks (he was driving a Porsche Cayenne). Several people stopped me in Downtown Oakville with similar questions. Even when the GV80 was parked in my driveway, neighbours and passersby stopped to comment and inquire about its features and of course, the price.

Needless to say, the exterior design along with a stunning colour is a pleasing combination.

The GV80 trims at a glance

The drive

The GV80 offers the versatility of a mid-sized SUV with impressive luxury and safety features identical to that of the G80 sedan. The true test of a vehicle is to experience it in everyday driving situations such as shopping for groceries, parking in malls or downtown streets, highway as well as country road driving.

A few continuous hours behind the wheel also gives a sense of whether I would enjoy having this vehicle as my daily driver. I was fortunate to have reviewed the 2021 G80 just a few weeks ago so I had already become quite familiar with the interior comfort as well as the convenience features also available with the GV80.

R.G. Beltzner 2021 Genesis GV80

The 3.5L twin turbo offered with the top two trims is a highly responsive and powerful engine well suited for this SUV.

Open highway driving is a joy to experience with excellent sight lines, a massive panoramic roof, and comfortable electronically controlled suspension.

There are the usual options of driver selectable driving modes and most don’t result in a significant change the driving experience. The sport mode is the most responsive (and fun with the paddle shifters) but also results in a bit rougher suspension and sharper lane change response that were quick to elicit a complaint from my front seat passenger. As a result, the normal comfort setting is highly recommended when not driving alone.

I invited another two adult passengers (all in my COVID bubble) to test out second row comfort and space with positive results. Interestingly, (note to parents) the GV80 allows the driver to speak to the rear passengers through the audio system at the touch of a steering wheel mounted control – a great feature to reduce the usual need to shout to get attention.

There is also a control mounted on the upper driver’s side of the passenger seat that gives the rear passenger or the driver the ability to incline or move that front seat forward – a feature that imaginative rear seated pranksters might have fun with.

I didn’t test out the third row seating that spent all of its time (power) folded down to provide more storage space for my shopping trips. Without this, the available space was a mere 328 liters expanding to 991 liters with folded third row seats. Folding down the second row seats expands available volume to a very respectable 2379 liters.

Convenience, comfort and safety features

It is refreshing to see that the majority of today’s leading convenience and safety features are standard equipment on all trims – common to the upscale Genesis line. The differences across the four trims are mostly focused on comfort and style as well as a couple of driver convenience features – the differences are summarized below:

× Features 2.5L Turbo - Select 2.5L Turbo - Advanced 3.5L Turbo - Select 3.5L Turbo - Advanced Seat surfaces Artificial leather Leather Leather with punching Nappa leather Driver seat 12-way with 4 way power lumbar 12-way with 4 way power lumbar 12-way with 4 way power lumbar 16-way, power side bolster & cushion extension Ventilated front seats - S S S Ventilated rear seats - - - S Audio 12 Speaker/ 12 Speaker/ 21 speaker 21 speaker 6 Channel 6 Channel Lexicon 14 Channel Lexicon 14 Channel Roof trim Cloth Cloth Cloth Suede Interior trim Aluminum Aluminum Wood Wood HVAC Touch type dual zone Automatic three zone Automatic three zone Automatic three zone Instrumentation 8” color display/analog gauges 8” color display/analog gauges 8” color display/analog gauges 12.3” 3D digital Surround view, blind spot monitor & heads up display - S S S Remote park assist - - - S Rear parking collision avoidance - - - S Forward attention warning - - - S

As with most vehicles, there are usually some features that stand out and some that leave you wondering. Only the Prestige trim comes with remote park assist - a definite plus to move the vehicle out of a tight parking spot using the key fob.

The Genesis Connected Services feature provides remote engine start/cancel, climate off/on, temperature, door lock/unlock, and horn/lights activation. Additional features include “find my car”, vehicle diagnostic month reporting, and roadside assistance. It also sends you a message when the vehicle is inadvertently left unlocked.

The larger dash mounted display and sleek ventilation slots are nice as are the centre console mounted controls with the possible exception of the touch sensitive rotary dial that is unnecessarily complicated to use.

The proximity trunk release feature is wonderful when your arms are full of grocery bags but not so when clearing snow behind the trunk and the lid opens. Tall humans will also discover that the trunk lid does not go up far enough, so make sure to bend sufficiently when putting your groceries in.

A heated steering wheel is mandatory in our climate – but the metal trim surrounding the centre as well as the metal controls are a reminder of the true temperature to the ungloved hands. These are all very small inconveniences in an otherwise superb vehicle.

We have seen the tendency for SUV manufacturers to move to larger and larger rim sizes complete with lower profile tires and the 22” rims mounted with 265/40R22 tires on the Prestige are no exception. While these really do look great, expect a bit rougher ride and the potential for more pothole damage to both rim and tire. That’s just a reality on our roads. Fortunately, Genesis drivers receive complimentary roadside assistance and flatbed towing in the event of a mishap.

Things to consider

The GV80 is impressive and deserves to be considered for anyone looking to add a mid sized and versatile SUV to the driveway. Deciding on the which of the fours trims ranging in price from $64,500 to $85,000 is made easier as all trims are identical in construct, size, convenience and safety features with just a few exceptions.

To provide utmost versatility and responsiveness, including the occasional need to tow, I would choose the 3.5L twin turbo engine over the 2.5L turbo. Then the decision to move to the top of the line Prestige for an additional $5,000 rests with the more adjustable driver seat, Nappa leather all around, rear seat ventilation and remote park assist. Whatever your choice of trim, this is a desirable vehicle at a very competitive price and warranty. It also comes with Genesis’ 100,000km/5 year complimentary scheduled maintenance and valet/courtesy vehicle to make dealer visits a thing of the past.