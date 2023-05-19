Vin Diesel drives Fast X to the Xtreme: Movie Review

× Expand Universal Pictures

Audiences ready to put their pedal to the metal should be prepared for the tenth main entry into Universal’s bloated Fast and Furious franchise, now playing in theatres: Fast X is extremely fun and extremely exhausting.

It’s a high-octane, white knuckle thrills ride full of ridiculous circumstances in a globe-trotting, secret agent vs. crime syndicate showdown that to the uninitiated couldn’t possibly make any sense.

For longtime fans of this silly 20+ year old action series, it still doesn’t make sense, but they’re having too much fun to care.

The main story revolves around L.A. street racer (and part time secret agent) Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) having his friends and family threatened by a Brazilian cartel boss named Dante (Jason Momoa), scattering them across the globe and trying to safely reunite with one another.

Despite the magnificent and industry leading stunt work, the story of Fast X is overly chaotic. It’s filled with a principal cast totalling nearly two dozen characters, all while following five (yes, five) main plot lines.

That’s a lot of simultaneous information to remember, especially when action movies are supposed to be easy on the brain. Keeping track of who’s who is tiring for fans who’ve seen all the previous ten Fast and Furious movies, let alone for newcomers watching one for the first time.

Speaking of which: while you don’t need to do homework seeing other Fast films, it will certainly help your understanding. If you have time to see one, the most helpful for following the plot is 2011’s Fast Five, which directly connects to X’s main villain.

New baddie Dante Reyes, played with astounding mania by Jason Momoa of Aquaman fame, is the worst part of the film. Momoa is fully committed as this delirious narcissist, but his dialogue and voice are grating in their annoyance, and his boyish evil antics aren’t funny like they’re trying to be - they come across as dumb and off-putting.

The rest of the cast is highly impressive, from the main players of the last few movies to several high-profile cameos sprinkled throughout. There’s great joy in spending time with these hyper-cool characters new and old.

What’s missing is the closure to the story - without spoiling what happens, there are multiple cliffhangers to the ending as this is intended to be part one or a two (or now possibly three) film franchise finale. It’s disappointing leaving the cinema without the satisfaction of a resolution to the worldwide car chase.

No one, however, can make a sane argument that Fast X, like most in the series, comes up short on the action. There are enough car chases, races, and full-throttle showdowns to showcase the peril and preposterously high stakes at every opportunity.

That doesn’t even include the sheer number of explosions - over the course of two hours, the plot somehow finds a reason to blow up every method of transportation known to mankind. Isn’t that part of the fun?

Needless to say, if it’s pure action and top notch stunts you’re looking for, without any pesky common sense or justified plotting, Fast X is the movie for you.

Fast X

6 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 21mins. Action Adventure Epic.

Directed by Louis Leterrier.

Starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Leo Abelo Perry, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Alan Ritchson, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham and Rita Moreno.

