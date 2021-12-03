Belfast is a black and white beauty: Movie Review

× Expand Universal Pictures

Kenneth Branagh has been a staple of global entertainment on stage and in film for almost forty years. But he’s never made a movie that’s as personal and balanced like his newest, Belfast, and the story is equally beautiful and heartwarming.

His new movie is a quasi-autobiographical film from Oscar-winning entertainer Branagh, loosely based on his own childhood experiences growing up in Northern Ireland during the early months of “The Troubles”, the thirty year conflict between Unionists and Nationalists that sparked riots and terrible violence.

Set from the start on August 15, 1969 to early 1970, the film goes through the early days of riots in Belfast, Ireland through the eyes of eight-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill). Buddy’s Da (Jamie Dornan) works in the U.K., while his Ma (Caitríona Balfe) tries to keep order at home amid the rising tension.

The subject matter may sound serious, but the best part of Belfast is how joyful and optimistic the tone is. The danger of the riots and high stakes are ever present, as is the weight of the question if the family should leave the city they love.

And yet, there’s so much humour in the script and love in the characters you feel warm - not scared. Branagh balances a fine line between the fear of war with the tender, bold strength of Buddy’s family and how they work together. The result is incredibly uplifting.

Young Jude Hill makes an amazing screen debut as Buddy, but he’s surrounded by a four way masterpiece of supporting actors. Balfe and Dornan are great as his parents, and this film breaks Judi Dench’s losing streak of movies from the last few years. Ciarán Hinds as Pop, Buddy’s grandfather, has the best personality and moments with his grandson - he’s likeliest to win an Oscar for his work.

The black and white cinematography highlights the warmth and brightness of the town, serving the story better than most modern colourless movies. And Belfast native Van Morrison wrote a great musical score - there’s so much saxophone!

The film is a dramatic improvement over Branagh’s last movie, the deeply impersonal Artemis Fowl for Disney+, though there’s a few odd similarities. Both are set on the northern Irish coast, both have themes about war begins, and both are films about a young man learning to confront the adult world and the conflicts that exist in them.

A key difference is that Belfast improves on all these things: the production design amplifies the quaintness and brightness of its titular setting and the real-life history makes for a great backdrop to Buddy’s lessons growing up.

The heart of the movie is best said by Da in a late scene as he explains to his son how to look at other people: “You can be of any faith or no faith. But if you are kind and you respect each other, you will always be welcome.”

The riots and “troubles” in the story were never really about being Protestant versus being Catholic, however prominent it may seem. But Da’s lesson of being inclusive makes for one of the best lines of any movie character this year.

Belfast isn’t the best movie of the year, but it’s pretty close. And there’s good reason it won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival this year - it’s a people pleaser.

Belfast

9 out of 10

14A, 1hrs 37mins. Comedy Drama.

Written and Directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Starring Jude Hill, Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench.

Now Playing at Cineplex Winston Churchill. Also available for premium rental on some digital services.