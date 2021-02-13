Best Movies for Valentine's Day

I have a confession to make: I love romance movies. It's tied with sports stories for my favourite genre of film. Why? Because it makes me feel warm, excited, and optimistic. Even as a professional critic, the films that stir a strong, emotional response are the ones that excite and delight me the most.

From classics like The Philadelphia Story to 90s favourites like Notting Hill and modern masterpieces like La La Land, romance is a strange genre to critique because even when the movie is bad it's so darn likeable.

If you're watching it with the right person, almost any movie can be the right one. That, in fact, is part of the shared magic of the movies. My girlfriend and I love watching movies together - even bad ones, and for our Valentine's Day in quarantine, we're staying home, making brunch, and watching romance movies.

So which one is right for you? The truth is: if you and your special someone are excited about it, there is no bad choice. If you're single, you're in luck! There's no debates over which one to pick! (And many are still enjoyable. I've reviewed lots of romance movies for Oakville News over the years, most of which I watched by myself.)

But if you'd like some suggestions, I have four categories to get you started. Hopefully this can inspire a fun date night in for Valentine's Day. Somewhere on my list of favourites there's one I'm sure you'll love.

HOLLYWOOD CLASSICS

Casablanca (1942)

Roman Holiday (1953)

Love Story (1970)

All three of the titles are among the most well-known and quintessential romance stories. Curiously, I wonder if they've stood the test of time because they all have great plots, but also because their stars have such great chemistry and their endings are all somewhat similar. And if you haven't seen Casablanca you're missing one of the greatest movies of all time.

Each of the titles in this category are available for paid rentals on various services.

THE FAMOUS ONES

When Harry Met Sally (1989) - on Starz

The Notebook (2004) - on Netflix and Starz

Dirty Dancing (1987) - on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Starz

Titanic (1997) - on Netflix

When most people think of major Hollywood hits, these are the ones most people imagine. But if you haven't seen them, I'd say what they have in common is their high-calibre craftsmanship.

Dirty Dancing is really well-written story. When Harry Met Sally really is that funny. Titanic is technically outstanding. And (I begrudgingly admit) The Notebook is romantic - but I still hate the brunch scene.

All titles here are available on the services listed above and for paid rentals.

21ST CENTURY FAVOURITES

The Big Sick (2017) - on Amazon Prime and Crave

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) - on Starz

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) - on Starz

Carol (2015) - on Amazon Prime

Eternal Sunshine and Carol are perhaps the two best movies on this list if you're celebrating a sad, mournful or bitter Valentine's Day - they celebrate the joys of being both together and apart. As for Playbook and The Big Sick, these two comedies are sharp stories with great casts and big heart.

These titles are available on the listed services and paid rental. The Big Sick is also available for free with CBC Gem.

× Expand Warner Bros. A Star is Born

NEW, RECENT HITS

A Star is Born (2018) - on Netflix

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2020) - on HBO

Palm Springs (2020) - only on Amazon Prime

These are the really new titles, but among not just the romances of the last few years but the best films period. They showcase love in dramatically different ways but show the best romance modern cinema has to offer. By clicking the titles here you can read my past reviews for both A Star is Born and Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Only Portrait is available for paid rentals. A Star is Born is available for paid purchase.

All of these are great choices. Just remember the only truly wrong choice: 2010's ensemble disasterpiece Valentine's Day. Suggesting this insincere, unfunny, boring and confusing movie is a great way to get dumped on February 15th.

What are some of your favourites? Let us know!