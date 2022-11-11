Wakanda lives on in perfect Black Panther sequel: Movie Review

× Expand Buena Vista Pictures

In the five years since Marvel Studios released their global sensation Black Panther, the film’s empowering legacy and cultural impact has only spread further. That theme of building and investing into people continues in the highly-anticipated sequel Wakanda Forever, now playing in theatres to what will be rapturous reception.

Filled with amazing action, effects, globe-trotting adventure and a truly heartfelt story of moving on from grief, this new blockbuster is a terrific continuation of the Black Panther story that will satisfy the hunger of patient fans.

Living up to the first film, which made the late Chadwick Boseman into a mega-star as hero T’Challa, was always going to be an impossible task. But fans and moviegoers will be relieved to know that Wakanda truly does live on, building on his memory in an exciting, rich, vibrant action spectacular.

Marvel has been putting out reliably good films that miss something special from them since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. This one truly feels special because of an outstanding ensemble of actors carrying on the Black Panther mantle, and in turn, this is the best “Phase Four” movie yet by far.

Co-writer and director Ryan Coogler returns after making the first film, and boy does he know how to make a blockbuster. His eye for detail in celebrating all world cultures (both African and beyond) is part of what elevates Wakanda Forever above your typical superhero flick.

Describing the plot without revealing its surprises is too risky for this reviewer, but the key questions after Boseman’s real-life passing in 2020 are all expertly handled. Now that Wakanda’s king and hero are gone, what is the nation to do? How will T’Challa’s family approach the difficult choices to move on and prosper?

× Expand Buena Vista Pictures

Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and franchise newcomer Tenoch Huerta Mejía all shine playing the main characters of Shuri, Queen Ramonda and Namor, though there isn’t a single weak member in the ensemble, together making maybe the best cast of any movie this year.

Sprinkled in between the grounded, moving story of Wakanda’s grief and it’s hope for the future are several jaw-dropping action sequences. Okoye’s bridge fight and the Namor’s first attack in Africa are particular highlights.

Late in the film, there’s one particular character who makes a surprise re-appearance that really steals the show. I won’t spoil who it is, but when they arrive for a pivotal conversation, it makes a case for being one of the most interesting and powerful scenes in any Marvel movie - ever.

Another detail I love is the cultural vibrancy in the film’s technical production. Oscar winners from the first film, like Ruth E. Carter’s costumes and Ludwig Goransson’s music, are back and just as great as before.

T’Challa was the first to learn that vengeance is a poison that can kill from within. I love that the moral theme of how and why leaders must let go of their vengeance is continuing, even now as the title of Black Panther passes on.

While the first Black Panther was easily approachable by general moviegoers, this one has too many characters with previous backstories. You don’t need to be a Marvel expert, but having seen the 2018 original Black Panther will definitely help.

This will sound obvious to Marvel fans, but don’t miss mid-credits scene. Some of these genre-staple scenes are comic throwaways, but this one really is essential and provides one of the film’s sweetest moments.

With storytelling this strong, it’s possible the roar of Wakanda could truly echo forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

9 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 41mins. Superhero Action Epic.

Co-Written and Directed by Ryan Coogler.

Starring Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne and Marin Freeman.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill and Cineplex Oakville & VIP. Also in IMAX.