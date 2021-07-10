Black Widow awakens the big screen action: Movie Review

× Expand Photo: Buena Vista Pictures

Hollywood’s made a few attempts at an action movie this summer, but so far, none of them have really taken off. But if Marvel Studios can’t pump out an action-packed megahit when we need one most, who else can?

That’s exactly what Black Widow wants to do - awaken audiences craving action on a big, wide screen. And anyone looking for action is going to have a great time.

For the uninitiated, Black Widow is the nickname for agent Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson, in her ninth film as the character,) a KGB assassin reformed into an agent for the fictional SHIELD, who represents superheroes. This film follows her teaming up with her former cover family to confront a conspiracy run by the evil general who trained her to be an assassin 20 years ago.

The last Marvel Cinematic Universe film (at least, tied into the Avengers saga) to have been released was a staggering two years ago this weekend, in early July 2019 with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Fans wanting their fix have been overdue for the next edition in what’s become one of the biggest film series in human history the same way teens used to clamour over new comic book releases back when these stories were in…well, comic books.

What’s great news is that Black Widow’s solo adventure translates really well to cinema. Easy transitions between countries help connect all the globe-trotting missions, and the camera is well used to show Romanoff’s physical and familial commitments to correcting her actions from the past.

And there’s so much action! Better still, the frequent action scenes move at exactly the right speed: fast enough to keep audiences on the edge of their seat while methodical enough we can clearly follow each unfolding event.

× Expand Photo: Buena Vista Pictures

But while the film is rated PG in most of Canada, its realistic knife and gunfights, its toe-the-line coarse language and its two scenes describing disturbing events make this a grittier than normal PG movie. It’s a lot closer to 14A, and while none of it is gratuitous, you should know this Russia-set spy chase isn’t for pre-teens.

Johansson is clearly comfortable in the part, with enormous poise, focus and edgy humour that you can’t help but hope she kicks the bad guy’s butt. But Florence Pugh as her “sister” Yelena and David Harbour as “father” Alexei have the same qualities and are regular scene-stealers.

If you don’t like superhero movies, give this a try. None of the characters safe one for a single, brief moment have or use superpowers, and the film is much closer to being a traditional spy action thriller. I’d say it’s like an old James Bond film, but the simile gets too close given there’s an extended scene of Romanoff watching one herself while relaxing.

If you are hoping this is the next big-screen, superhero smackdown Marvel Studios is known for, you might be a bit disappointed. Aside from Romanoff herself, none of the other heroes even make a surprise cameo.

But most importantly, if you are wanting to see it, wait a few days more. Ontario has announced that local indoor cinemas will be reopening on July 16, which is less than a week after this review publishes. The cinema is cheaper than the Disney+ rental price and it’s a better viewing experience - trust me, it will be worth the wait.

When the big screen action we’ve been waiting for finally comes around, the lack of subtlety (and physics in a few stunt scenes) prove that Black Widow belongs on a big, wide screen.

One final thought: kudos to Australian director Cate Shortland for her work as Marvel’s first solo female director in one of their movies. Her vision, palette, story and direction is evident throughout, and I can’t wait to see what she makes next.

Black Widow

8 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 14mins. Superhero Spy Action.

Directed by Cate Shortland.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Olga Kurylenko and Ray Winstone.

Now playing at the 5 Drive-In, opening in all Halton Region cinemas next Friday, July 16. Also streaming now on Disney+ for subscribers plus a premium upgrade.