Blue Beetle bugs out!: Movie Review

Campy and colourful, Blue Beetle is one of the cutest and most cultural superhero movies ever made. It’s pleasing, distracting and easy end-of-summer fun at the movies.

Warner Bros, for years, has been trying to capture the same zeitgeist and popularity of Marvel Studios, transforming relatively unknown characters into blockbuster movie franchises. Most of these attempts (with 2019’s Shazam! being a rare exception) have failed creatively, even if the movies themselves became eventually profitable.

From a storytelling standpoint, the quirky and heartfelt Blue Beetle is the closest DC Comics (home of favourites like Batman and Superman) has come to creating new fans of an unknown superhero. And with the cool, easygoing Xolo Maridueña as the the titular hero, or Jaime Reyes, the beetle is a hard guy not to like.

Set in the fictional Palmera City (a fusion of Miami and Austin, Texas), Jaime is a Latino post-grad student who’s coming home to help his family save their house. His life takes a turn for the crazy when, trying to get a job, he fuses with a techno, neon blue scarab and becomes the hero Blue Beetle.

The cast is serviceable, but better as an ensemble rather than individually defined characters. The cast as a family unit and their teamwork is more interesting than the personal goals or quirks of any single member of the Reyes family.

While it’s fun watching Maridueña’s Jaime come into his own as a reluctant superhero, Susan Sarandon’s Victoria Ford falls flat as the main villain. She’s not that scary, not that smart, not that grounded, and her actions are so stiff it’s hard to take her seriously as a credible threat. Great superhero movies need great villains, and she simply isn’t.

The infusion of Latino culture is well-represented by the primarily Spanish principal cast and creative team, and the distinct focus on the themes of family and familial trust are a strong backbone for the otherwise shallow and predictable superhero origin story.

Blue Beetle is best when it plays itself as sweet and sincere as opposed to an edgy, profound look at hero dynamics. It also is a surprisingly family-friendly story, without gratuitous violence or cursing without making the action scenes feel unrealistic - though the fast, indirect cuts make some fight scenes feel sloppy.

Overall, this is the cleanest escapism that defines movie going in the last weeks of summer. This scarab is a fast-paced and exciting night out that will scratch the superhero itch for those who still have one.

Blue Beetle

6 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 7mins. Sci-Fi Superhero Action.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto.

Starring Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, Becky G and Susan Sarandon.

