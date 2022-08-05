Bullet Train blasts off the rails: Movie Review

× Expand Sony Pictures

It sure is fun watching Brad Pitt and a dozen more A-list actors go off the rails; a point this writer means as both a criticism and sincere compliment.

With its big cast of action stars, summer’s wildest action flick Bullet Train is a high-speed story with high-speed action, both intense to watch and an intense amount of fun. The mystery is shallow as it is genuinely interesting, but ultimately, anyone who can stand the blood will be rewarded with a surprisingly exciting and giddy ride.

Based on a 2010 comic book, all the action takes place one night on a Japanese bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto, with several hitmen, assassins and curious figures are trying to hunt each other (and a briefcase of money) for a variety of reasons.

There’s a lot of key questions that are posed in the slower-moving first half hour. But as the train picks up speed, so does the plot, coming to an eventually satisfying (if dizzying) last station stop.

Much of the creative interconnectivity from Kōtarō Isaka’s source novel is still in tact, and those details connecting the stories of each assassin and butt-kicker provide most of the intrigue that keeps Bullet Train chugging along.

Director David Leitch is known for his brutally intense and confident action films, both in his time as a stunt person and in his previous directorial works. His filmography, for example, features uncredited work on the original John Wick, Deadpool 2, and 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw.

× Expand Sony Pictures

Heavy influence from those projects spill over here: there’s the speed, whimsy and disbelief of Hobbs & Shaw, the comedy of Deadpool 2 and the smart, R-rated fight sequences from John Wick. This story on a train could be distilled as an amalgamation.

The ensemble is made of colourful characters uttering even more colourful language, but all of them are compelling in their motivations and the conviction from the actors playing them. Even when keeping track of who everyone is targeting becomes too hard, it’s easy to stay invested in wondering what’s going to happen next.

While Pitt is a well-anchored lead showing skill and shortcomings as assassin "Ladybug", the whole cast around him is equally grounded. There are also several short cameos sprinkled throughout constantly one-upping the last, all adding to the chaos.

The underlying theme of comparing fate and luck to reality come up short, but that’s not where the movie shines. Focus more on having fun and you’ll want to stay buckled in. But I did really appreciate the script’s use of Aristotelian unities (story, place and time) to great effect in trying to keep things together.

Viewers should also be warned the violence here is relentless, and bordering on Tarantino levels of creatively murdering someone. Enjoyable as it is, this trip is not for the faint of heart.

Sure, Bullet Train’s cohesion and character focus eventually blast off the rails. That derailment, however, is a blast to watch.

Bullet Train

7 out of 10

14A, 2hrs 6mins. Comedy Action Mystery.

Directed by David Leitch.

Starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Sandra Bullock and Michael Shannon.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill and Cineplex Oakville & VIP. Also in IMAX.