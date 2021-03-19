Cherry bombs on camera: Movie Review

How do you follow-up directing the biggest movie in human history? That’s the question Anthony and Joe Russo faced after Avengers: Endgame two years ago. Their choice was a war-vet-turned-criminal true story about a guy named Cherry for AppleTV+. Sadly, it doesn’t work as a film, and was probably better left as a book.

Based on Nico Walker’s 2018 memoir (Cherry is a pseudonym for Walker, played in the movie by Tom Holland) the story tells of Cherry’s life experience from 18 to 24. In that time, he turns from college dropout to US army veteran to bank robber, all the while fighting a drug addiction with his girlfriend-then-wife Emily (Ciara Bravo) and trying to get their act together.

Cherry is long - really long. Not only is it nearly two and a half hours long, but it feels long because the screenplay feels like a version of reading Walker’s memoir instead of watching a movie.

Instead of the story having interesting events, most of the script is Cherry’s voice-over narration of what’s happening. That’s a big problem because listening to his every thought and idea makes the run time feel longer and pace slower. It’s so tedious it makes the prose of Thomas Wolfe or Leo Tolstoy look fast-paced by comparison.

Wouldn’t it be more effective if we got to see what was happening for ourselves instead of listening to Tom Holland narrate an audiobook of the character’s life? It’s a cardinal sin of the film that never gets better.

Even more surprising is how empty the movie is compared to the Russo Brothers’ last four movies, all entries in the Marvel universe for Disney. They made four enormous action movies from 2014 to 2019, so they clearly have experience directing films with events, action, and a clear plot. Why doesn’t that experience translate here?

Holland is off-brand in a depressing character that always talks with reservation but acts like a jerk, making it hard for us to want Cherry to succeed. He’s best known for bright, boyish optimism playing Spider-Man from 2016 to the present, but here he isn’t given anything other than grit to play. Holland’s a great actor whose talent is being wasted.

Each “part” (chapter) of the film also feels weirdly different. Part one is a romance, but then it’s a war story, then it’s a crime drama. Each jaded part doesn’t connect, and the connecting plot of his relationship with Emily comes just shy of the whole thing being a love story.

The most striking aspect of the drama is watching the mixed bag of benefits and crisis that comes from the United States army persuading young adults to join - some literally out of high school. The one effective message in the film is how abusing the careers of people, especially young people, can have dire consequences.

If you’re interested in Cherry’s mildly interesting story, you’re much better off learning about it though his book instead of this overlong, slow-moving, profane melodrama. The craftsmanship is precise, but this memoir recollection on camera is the wrong way to tell this tale.

Cherry

5 out of 10

18A, 2hrs 21mins. Crime Drama Epic.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Starring Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo.

Now available to stream on AppleTV+ for subscribers.