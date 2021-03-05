Coming 2 America comes full circle: Movie Review

It’s been 33 years, but in the world of blockbuster comedy, many things have both changed and stayed the same. The exciting, lavish and contradictory Coming 2 America tells this story in multiple ways; this is a stylish sequel that honours and entertains in some regards but is sadly misguided in others.

Describing the successes and shortcomings of this 80s sequel warped into 2021 is difficult, and the convoluted plot has a lot of elements to juggle. Even when the characters are less than complimentary of John Landis’ 1988 classic, the final payoff eventually comes together and is entertaining enough to forgive the mayhem.

Set thirty years since Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and Lisa (Shari Headley) came to Zamunda after their whirlwind Queens romance. But when Semmi (Arsenio Hall) tells Akeem he has a son who is the lawful heir to Zamunda’s throne, they bring him to Africa where new family dynamics will determine the fate of both countries.

What follows is a mishmash of family hijinks in Zamunda, mainly following Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler) as he prepares to be a prince. But how does it all come together? That’s the trouble for director Craig Brewer, who’s tone is much different from the Landis original.

Most of the film is set in Zamunda, revolving around the state of the fictional country instead of what’s going on in Queens. Coming 2 America doesn’t make much sense as a title since the plot’s focus is more about “Going 2 Zamunda.”

This inconsistency is the story of high-budgeted comedies Eddie Murphy has made throughout his career. I have no problem with the PG sequel being tamer than it’s R rated original - but I do have a problem that the genre has been changed from the original’s romantic comedy adventure to the sequel instead being a generic blended-family comedy.

Murphy is still a well-grounded star, and he’s got a good relationship with director Brewer (they worked together on 2019’s Dolemite is My Name) and he directs Arsenio Hall (in his many parts) well. The biggest change in the sequel is having a much faster pace.

Some of the scenes are highly effective, such as Lavelle connecting with his oldest stepsister as they must face a test of bravery together. But others, like Akeem teaching Lavelle how to walk “princely", seem forced in how the actors are being forced to perform.

The problem lies in the screenplay, which often means well with many of the details cleverly interconnected, but the script is also too busy. Many of the traits Akeem, Semmi and Lisa (the main characters of the first film) are betrayed and changed here in the sequel.

Lavelle’s journey eventually mirrors Akeem’s when he must choose his love, but replicating that main plot point was the cardinal sin of The Hangover Part 2, another big-budget sequel that exploited familiarity in the screenplay with being set in a different country.

As Lavelle learns “The Legend of Prince Akeem from Prince Akeem” (the plot of the first film) he learns how Akeem’s character has been warped in the same way the audience is learning it. The success and spirit of the first film is because young Akeem is progressive in how he wants the country to be run.

So why is present-day Akeem so eager to honour the rigidity of Zamunda in the sequel after he successfully changed the law in the first film? “Prince Akeem may have forgotten his story,” says commoner Mirembe. “But the people of Zamunda have not.”

In the exact same way, most audiences wanting to see Coming 2 America will remember the original and know while the style is the same, the original spirit is divided.

Yet the positivity of the ensemble cast ultimately coming together (or perhaps, coming 2gether?) is enough to entertain despite the confusion amidst the plot. If you’re looking for a glitzy way to spend an evening in, that’s one thing King Eddie Murphy and his friends can still pull off.

Coming 2 America

6 out of 10

PG, 1hr 49mins. Comedy Epic.

Directed by Craig Brewer.

Starring Eddie Murphy, Jermaine Fowler, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, Leslie Jones, Kiki Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha, Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes.

Now streaming on Amazon for subscribers.