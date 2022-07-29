The Super Pets are super fun: Movie Review

× Expand Warner Bros. Pictures

When summer boredom and scorching hot days are the enemy, it’s movies that come to the rescue. Not only does the new DC League of Super-Pets look heroic on the outside, but its heart of gold and big laughs makes it the best family movie of the summer.

These pets are a lot of fun to watch, with humour, warmth and camaraderie both in the team of super pets (and their newly acquired super-powers!) plus that of the classic Justice League characters (like Superman and Batman) which makes the large cast really likeable and easy to root for.

Based on the characters from the 70s television series Krypto the Super Dog, Superman’s dog Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) is reluctant to make new animal friends since he’s been with Superman for so long - until Superman is kidnapped and he must team up with his new friends to help save the Justice League.

A refreshing touch from the hyper-interconnectivity of Marvel and DC’s live action movies is how simple and charming the story is. Better still, you don’t need to be a comic book fan or expert to enjoy Super-Pets. It’s a great intro to the genre for all ages.

Even though it feels like superhero movies are everywhere these days, Super-Pets is more of a talking animal comedy with some superhero action on the side. Unlike most superhero flicks, this one is appropriate for younger children, with bright, crisp animation that makes it easy to watch for kids and adults alike.

The clarity and success of the film’s balance between heartfelt and wacky comes from co-writer/director Jared Stern, who last made The Lego Batman Movie - also an unusual and surprisingly great film from Warner Bros. Animation. His attention to detail makes his perspective for clean storytelling and sharp jokes look effortless.

It also helps having a great voice acting cast, rounded with nearly 20 skilled comedians all giving truly great performances. There’s an A-list talent behind nearly every main character, and while it’s far too long a list to name them all, there’s consistently great line delivery from everyone.

Some standouts include Kevin Hart as Ace, Vanessa Bayer as PB, Jameela Jamil as Wonder Woman and Keanu Reeves as Batman. The true-scene stealer, with dozens of incredible ad-libs and quips, is Natasha Lyonne as Merton the turtle who suddenly gains super speed. Several times Merton made made me roll over from laughing so hard.

It was just over a year ago Warner Bros. released Space Jam: A New Legacy, which I rightfully criticized harshly for its overuse of corporate synergy and shameless advertising for its own products in the movie itself.

This film, being a team-up of the Justice League and their new animal friends, could have very easily gone the same route. But they avoided the temptation to sell toys and advertise within the movie itself, and going a step further, also made the most enjoyable Justice League movie of the last 20 years.

This is the seventh animated movie to come out in theatres in the last two months, so this market is dramatically over saturated. But in a wonderful surprise, Super-Pets is the most fun I’ve had at any of them this summer.

Anyone looking for breezy, exciting mid-summer fun will have a blast watching Krypto, Ace, PB, Chip and Merton save the day. While I’m cautious about the need to make this a drawn-out series, this could still be the start of a beautiful friendship.

DC League of Super-Pets

8 out of 10

PG, 1hr 46mins. Animated Family Superhero Comedy.

Co-Written and Directed by Jared Stern.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna and John Krasinski.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, the 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill and Cineplex Oakville & VIP.