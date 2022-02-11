Death on the Nile delivers old-fashioned delights: Review

× Expand 20th Century Studios

Not many new movies evoke the romance and genuine thrill that comes from going to the cinema for the sake of seeing "the pictures." Amidst a multitude of Covid-delayed sequels at the multiplex, Death on the Nile stands out for its entertaining showmanship.

Director and star Kenneth Branagh’s returns for his second big-budget production of Agatha Christie’s famous novels, matching and slightly improves his first outing. If you liked 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, you’re going to love Death on the Nile.

Branagh continues the adventures of Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, taking a well-earned vacation at the Egyptian pyramids. When he’s unexpectedly invited to a wedding, disaster strikes at the after-party when someone is murdered.

Most of the successful intrigue of the story comes not just from the question of "Who is the killer?" but "Who is going to be the story’s victim?", which isn’t clear in the beginning. Truly, it feels like the story is in two distinct halves of before and after the crime, with the good first half moving to an outstanding finish aboard a luxurious river cruise.

Like the Egyptian setting, Death on the Nile is majestic, bright and adventurous in the most satisfying of ways. The grandeur and essence of the film’s designs makes it easy to let yourself get transported into the glamorous, rich stories Christie envisioned her mysteries to be.

In reviewing Branagh’s first modern Poirot movie five years ago, I critically said the tone was "warm, relaxed, and sometimes whimsical." While that didn’t suit the wintery and dangerous setting of the Orient Express, that same strange tone is much more effective in this follow-up.

× Expand 20th Century Studios DEATH ON THE NILE Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway, Emma Mackey as Jacqueline De Bellefort and Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle in 20th Century Studios’ DEATH ON THE NILE, a mystery-thriller directed by Kenneth Branagh based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel. Photo by Rob Youngson. © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

The biggest problem is the story’s structure: while the mystery itself (and Michael Green’s adapted screenplay) is gripping, it takes way too long to get to the story’s major events. Without giving away too much, the titular murder (and real start to the sleuthing) doesn’t come until halfway through the film.

Even the show-stopping river cruise set isn’t the setting until 45 minutes in; by then, there’s been a stifling amount of semi-interesting exposition. Instead of slow backstory, more time should have been given to the large ensemble of side characters.

Like all great mysteries, the cast of major suspects is full of great characters played by well-cast actors. Aside from the principals listed below, special mention goes to Sophie Okonedo and Letitia Wright as jazz singer Salome Otterbourne and her niece/manager respectively.

The best two actors are still leading men Branagh and Tom Bateman as his friend Bouc, the only two returning characters. Not only are they the best in the cast but both are richer in their roles here than the first outing. They’re less cartoonish but no less invested and committed to their parts - true talents doing great work.

Don’t let the flawed structure stop you from seeing this sleek and surprisingly romantic big-screen mystery. The sets and production designs are fabulous - lavish, extravagant, sleek and they only amplify the script’s thrills.

Kenneth Branagh is on a hot streak - Belfast is still playing (and recently nominated for several Oscars) but Death on the Nile is a massively enjoyable mystery that oozes charm and great drama like Christie envisioned her stories always could.

If Branagh and 20th Century Studios keep making Christie adaptations this good, let’s hope there’s more on the way. I’d kill to see more.

Death on the Nile

7 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 7mins. Adventure Romance Mystery.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Starring Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey and Annette Bening.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, Cineplex Winston Churchill and Cineplex Oakville & VIP.