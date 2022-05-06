Doctor Strange’s maddening trip through the multiverse: Movie Review

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

For any Marvel fans who think the new Doctor Strange will play out anything like the fast-paced fun most films in this expansive series do, fasten your seatbelts. Expansive is an understatement when describing this strange and exciting trip.

Strange is precisely the word that best defines Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The variety of environments heroes familiar and new are adventuring through are dazzling to the eyes and ears. They’re also endlessly confusing - and that’s for fans in the know.

Overall, Marvel’s newest blockbuster is entertaining, precise and action-packed as expected. But Multiverse of Madness suffers a significant shortfall other entires in the MCU have mostly avoided so far: you need to have done your homework to adequately follow and understand what in the world is going on in the story.

There are dozens of characters, relationships and spoken details that aren’t explained and deeply rooted in the last several years of Avengers movies. Unless you’ve seen all other movies that feature Dr. Stephen Strange as a character (not to mention some key details from the Avengers titles and TV’s WandaVision) you’re going to be hopelessly lost.

Committed fans to this franchise, however, will be in heaven, with rich details abounding from comic books, film and television deep in the Marvel catalogue. Without spoiling anything, the basic plot is that Doctor Strange must help a teenage girl with the power to travel between universes - but is having trouble controlling that same power.

Director Sam Raimi returns to the superhero genre 15 years after finishing Sony’s original Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire, and his stylistic bravery leads to some great scenes in this new film. His PG-edge for small, scary moments also bring a refreshing sense of suspense.

× Expand Photo: Marvel Studios

(Brief note: while PG, there are a few more intense scenes and looks that will at least startle and likely frighten most kids 10 and under.)

One thing that’s carried over is the unrelenting commitment and authenticity to character this specific cast of heroes showcases. That’s a big task to sell the world-jumping and spell casting throughout the story, but terrific work from Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong make it look easy.

Leading the team is Benedict Cumberbatch, once again giving a stellar performance as the title character. He treats playing a cape-wearing sorcerer with the same attention to detail and clarity he’s given to Hamlet, Frankenstein and Sherlock Holmes. He truly is one of the greatest male actors working today.

Doctor Strange himself, however, is now a more complicated character: since his original 2016 appearance, he’s appeared as a side character in four other movies to support the larger Avengers storyline. That will only further alienate new audiences.

Marketing and trailers give it the appearance of a big-budget action spectacle, and that can be appreciated by all audiences. But there’s far too much context in other media to make the story and stakes clear for newcomers.

Here’s a quick test if Multiverse of Madness is for you: can you name the other Avengers movies Doctor Strange is in? Did you understand what I meant by MCU earlier? If you don’t know these answers, you’ll need a spell cast to help you understand what in the world is going on in the movie. I’d recommend skipping this one.

Fans will find lots of details to admire and appreciate. Those looking for a one-off action movie to kick off the summer movie season will be frustratingly lost - maybe enough to go mad themselves.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

7 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 6mins. Superhero Action Fantasy Adventure Thriller.

Directed by Sam Raimi.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams.

