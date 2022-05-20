Downton Abbey enters a divided new era: Movie Review

× Expand Focus Features

No facet of 21st century entertainment has captured the magic, heart and charm of the upstairs/downstairs drama quite like Downtown Abbey - meaning fans will be thrilled by a second movie in the series now playing in theatres.

The sequel, called A New Era, continues this title’s streak of classy, detailed storytelling that looks at century-old British history with a compassionate lens. A stellar cast, great script and setting make a return visit to the Abbey simply splendid.

Yet however enjoyable the new film is, there’s a problem in the ever-growing roster of plots and characters. The story is split into two alternating main plot lines, leaving the cast divided for most of the movie: one about a film company shooting a movie at Downton, and the other about a mysterious inheritance of a French villa.

While both plots are interesting, it doesn’t make a lot of sense putting them together. Instead of a full motion picture, it instead feels like two episodes of the television series. Granted, these would be two excellent episodes. That isn’t, however, how movies should be structured.

Popularity for the show has only grown for this property in the 12 years since its first television premiere and in the three years since its first big-screen appearance. More impressive is how cohesive the unity is among the ensemble cast.

And thankfully, almost all of the exceptional cast remains on board, with their continued strength and conviction carrying the series. Seeing such a colossal ensemble of characters with every single played played by masterful actors is the most effective part in making Downton Abbey so easily watchable and likeable.

Beloved regulars like Michelle Dockery’s Lady Mary, Hugh Bonneville’s Robert Crawley, Jim Carter’s Mr. Carson and Dame Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess Violet all dazzle like always. (The fact Smith is still this terrific on screen at age 87 is a wonder of itself.)

Unlike the first film, this one doesn’t make the names, titles, and relationships of the large cast clear to anyone unfamiliar with the source TV show. That confusion is a large deterrent for newcomers in the audience.

Anyone watching this without having seen the show will be confused on who everyone is and what they want - the story depends on heavy prerequisite knowledge to fully understand and appreciate the lush details of the story and actors’ performances.

But if these individual plots are how this ensemble will best be served, then a spinoff show would be more appropriate than a film sequel. The divided plot doesn’t make it easier to follow the action.

Still, all the fans (of which there are still many) who wish the escapades of those at Downton would continue on PBS will be thrilled to see these continued stories. It’s very well made, and the outstanding production values are certainly heightened on a big screen.

It’s a great movie if you get it. But a divided plot and divided audience mean that some will love it, and those uninitiated won’t be romanced so easily.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

6 out of 10

G, 2hrs 5mins. Comedy Drama.

Directed by Simon Curtis

Starring Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Carter, Hugh Dancy, Imelda Staunton and Maggie Smith.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill and Cineplex Oakville & VIP.