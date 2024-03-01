Dune Part Two digs deeper in the sand: Movie Review

× Expand Warner Bros. Pictures

Filled with visual majesty and top-notch talent on both sides of the camera, the desert world of Arrakis is bigger and better in Denis Villeneuve’s stark sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two.

Part two is an equal technical masterpiece to part one, paired with a story that is even more exciting and with even higher stakes. It has all the eerily beautiful sets, costumes, lights and cinematography of the first, but it also has a more direct plot with and big-screen action.

The sequel, finishing the duology from 2021’s popular part one, continues the story in Frank Herbert’s 1965 famed novel of the same name. The first Dune was one of the few blockbusters that came to cinemas in the closures from the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the even fewer successes.

While the first film was most exploratory in its story on a futuristic, desert planet setting, the second focuses more on the dense war conflict between the good guys (the Fremen) and the bad (the Harkonnen) as they fight for the freedom of Arrakis.

The production efforts in Dune swept the 2021 Oscars in their technical categories, and it’s easy to think part two will do the same: the engrossing production design really does look like a modern, medieval desert society 8,000 years in the future. These achievements only matter, however, because the human cast sells this concept to the audience so well.

Growing A-list star Timothée Chalamet returns as prince and fighter Paul Atreides, and he’s matured in his grounding and genre commitment. Not only are his goals and tactics clear, he’s surrounded by a terrific ensemble cast who are equally focused on enriching the fantasy setting.

While the cast has no weak links, the expanded roles of Zendaya as Chani and Javier Bardem as Stilgar are standouts. The villainous work from new characters in Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken are also all scene-stealing.

One of Dune’s strongest concepts in designing the desert planet Arrakis is understanding the resentment and distrust between Harkonnens and the Fremen. When war frames two nations as enemies, how do we decide who’s right and wrong? Who’s using their power and platforms responsibly?

The story of Dune is not a direct allegory to any specific modern war, but looking at the current conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, it’s hard not to think Dune’s themes of de-escalating conflict and learning to respect those different from us have taken on a greater resonance to viewers in 2024.

In my original review of part one three years ago, I wondered if this adaptation might've been better served as a six episode mini-series where the patient pacing wouldn’t be as intimidating to watch. Having seen part two, I stand by the story does need five hours to tell, and that’s a big ask for moviegoers specifically.

Despite the density of the material, it’s still not as complicated or off-putting to follow as some fantasy properties like Lord of the Rings. Dune can be enjoyed by most movie fans, but having seen part one will certainly help you understand who everyone is and what’s going on.

Like the dunes of Arrakis, this second part concluding Canadian director Denis Villeneuve’s vision is expansive and best appreciated by those who step into the depth of the sands beneath their feet.

Dune: Part Two

9 out of 10

PG. 2hrs 48mins. Fantasy Sci-Fi Epic.

Directed and co-written by Denis Villeneuve.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Austin Butler, Dave Bautista, Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken.

