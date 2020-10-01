Enough of a mystery in Enola Holmes: Review

× Expand Photo: Netflix

How the new family mystery Enola Holmes became so giddy and great to watch is, frankly, a worthy mystery. Live-action family films often go very wrong because they target either parents or children and alienate the other. Netflix is especially guilty of this, but not this time. They got it just right.

Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is the younger sister of the famous Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and their less famous brother Mycroft. (Pay no attention they’re all fictional characters to begin with.) The new film is based on a book by Nancy Springer.

When the mean old Mycroft wants to send Enola to boarding school, she instead sets out on an adventure to find her mother who recently disappeared. Following the advice and courage of her brother Sherlock, she sets out to reunite her family and solve a middling mystery on the way.

There really isn’t much of a mystery to solve here, but the story doesn’t make that the primary threat. Enola’s wish to be independent is clear, and we know her brother Mycroft is her nemesis from the start.

Besides, Enola’s individuality and her discovery of it is much more interesting than her wanting to be a follow-up detective to her (far more likeable) brother Sherlock. Enola is smart and crafty, but she’s also adventurous. That’s a lot more fun, especially in a family film.

What really makes the character soar is a dynamite performance of Millie Bobby Brown, who became famous on another Netflix title - the TV series Stranger Things. Fans of that show will be wowed by her versatility, and younger viewers will be impressed with her array of heroic talents that Brown makes very believable. This is a great character role model for young girls, and Brown has fun while doing it.

But the more surprising success is Cavill as the famous Sherlock. He’s a great advocate of his sister and Cavill gives him unending warmth. That’s a quality the actor isn’t known for - he’s best known for stoic and dangerous. (You see these in his Superman, who he’s played since 2013’s Man of Steel or as spy villains in several films.)

When you add in the lush countryside, whiz bang thrills of old London, and some great on-foot chase scenes, you’ve got a real winner. It isn’t revolutionary and it’s a smidge too long, but these are small detractors in an otherwise great story.

It’s almost painful to admit this, but this would make for a terrific first entry in a franchise. The strongest sign you’ve captured a group of engaging characters is when you want to see more, and the world Enola Holmes does just that. That’s great news for Netflix because after some awful film franchises to date (The Kissing Booth films and the horrendous Christmas Prince trilogy, for a start) this is welcome news.

Here’s hoping we get to see more of Enola’s adventures. And I’m not sure if this would fit into the story or not, but Helena Bonham Carter as her mom is a scene-stealer. Here’s hoping we get to see more of her in the future too.

Enola Holmes

7 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 3mins. Family Adventure Mystery.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter.

Now streaming on Netflix for subscribers.

