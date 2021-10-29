Halloween Kills has shallow thrills: Movie Review

× Expand Photo: Universal Pictures

Equally scary and chaotic, Halloween Kills is reminiscent of what makes slasher flicks so enticing every October. The news movie brings thrills, yes, but it’s also confusing and incomplete.

Set immediately after the events of 2018’s Halloween, serial killer Michael Myers escapes once again and goes on a killing spree in the town of Haddonfield. Now aware Michael is back, the town turns into a violent mob on several vigilante missions to find and kill Michael once and for all.

Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode, and her dynamic with Judy Greer and Andi Matichak as her daughter and granddaughter are back too. The relationship of these three continues to be the best part of the new franchise.

Sadly, the mob characters get the same amount of screen time as these three, and it’s much harder to follow. What makes the movie so sluggish and dull are two big problems that doom the story right from the beginning:

First, there are dozens of references to other Halloween movies, all released somewhere between three and 43 years ago. If you aren’t a thesis expert in the series, keeping track of all the secondary characters and plot lines takes more effort than its worth.

Second, there have several prominent, public announcements that a third film in the series called Halloween Ends has wrapped production and is coming out in October 2022. Knowing this is only a chapter two of three lessens the impact of why this story matters.

Just knowing the movie exists spoils the ending of this one. I won’t get more specific, because there is a clear end to this movie. But if you’re thinking this is one where Michael finally gets what’s coming to him…think again.

When the scary is good, however, it’s very good. If you’re looking for horror this Halloween weekend, this’ll do the trick. Be warned the gore is intense and frequent, though most of the film’s target audience is likely expecting that.

One of the early scenes shows madman Michael Myers emerging from a burning house, only to confront and fight and entire fire department. It’s grisly, graphic and spectacularly shot; easily one of the most entertaining action sequences.

Fans of the genre will have fun watching Michael terrorize his favourite town in Illinois. Casual moviegoers will likely be confused by who’s who and what their connection over the last 40 years to this man is.

Those looking for well-made scares without much other substance? This is killer.

Halloween Kills

5 out of 10

18A. 1hrs 44mins. Horror.

Co-written and directed by David Gordon Green.

Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall and Will Patton.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill and Cineplex Oakville & VIP.