Holiday Movie Review 2020

Even with theatres closed, there are lots of new movies to see over the holidays. The major difference is where most people are seeing them: instead of rushes to the multiplex, audiences are seeing them in their living rooms.

But this also means how movies are bought, rented, downloaded and/or streamed is always different. It can be confusing figuring out what movies are on what service and how much they each cost.

So which new movies are worth your time and money? Here's Oakville News' fifth annual holiday movie guide. Each film is organized chronologically and listed with our rating, description and a guide to how you can watch them at home. There’s also a paragraph or two highlighting our thoughts on each, along with a trailer.

Hopefully this can be your guide map to movies over the holidays. Season's streamings!

The Croods: A New Age

7 out of 10

PG, 1hr 35mins. Animated Family Adventure Comedy.

Starring Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, Catharine Keener, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann and Kelly Marie Tran.

Released December 18th for premium digital video rentals. (Opened in theatres on November 25th.)

Luscious, colourful animation and fun hybrid prehistoric animals continue to be the best parts of Dreamworks’ wackiest film franchise. The character designs are (purposely) primeval, but so is the story. There’s no nuance in this hit-you-with-a-rock-it’s-so-obvious plot following the continual adventures of the Croods family looking for home. It’s a stronger comedy (the puns are fantastic!) than it is a worthwhile story, but it’s the best newly released movie for young children.

The Walrus and the Whistleblower

9 out of 10

18A, 1hr 28mins. Documentary Drama.

Starring Phil Demers.

Released December 4th for digital video rentals.

This Canadian made and focused documentary tells of the true, epic quest of Phil Demers, an animal trainer and former employee of Marineland, the Niagara Falls amusement park. In the almost decade since he’s quit, he’s been trying to rescue Smooshi - the walrus he’s known since Smooshi came to the park as a baby. What follows is a look into the ethics of government, nature, and who the wild animals really are.

But for every terrific marine mammal movie (like Walrus is) there’s one that’s equally awful…

Bernie the Dolphin 2

1 out of 10

G, 2hrs 23mins. Family Crime Comedy.

Starring Lola Sultan, Logan Allen, Kevin Sorbo, Patrick Muldoon.

Released December 11th. Now streaming on Crave and HBO.

One of the truly great tragedies of 2020 will be the only family-friendly release (and few high profile movies on Crave this year is…Bernie the Dolphin 2? I’d be shocked if anyone was desperately wanting a sequel to last year’s Bernie the Dolphin (also streaming on Crave.)

But if you want continued adventures of the Ryan kids as they stop businessman Winston from hurting their dolphin friend Bernie and their Dad’s Florida aquarium, this is the movie for you. It’s cheap, plotless, and has almost nothing to do with the titular dolphin. It’s among the worst movies of 2020 - skip it.

The Prom

6 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 11mins. Musical Comedy Epic.

Starring Jo Ellen Pellman, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose and Kerry Washington.

Released December 11th. Now streaming on Netflix.

TV and Netflix superstar Ryan Murphy adapts The Prom, a celebrity-filled extravaganza based on the beloved (and little-seen) 2018 Broadway musical about theatre stars coming to help a PR campaign for an Indiana teen named Emma who wants to bring her girlfriend to prom.

The song and dance is great, and James Corden is better than most reviewers are giving him credit for in his controversial performance as a flamboyantly gay man (which Corden is not.) But the show is way more fun to listen to than it is dramatically coherent. And the focus should have been on the talented teens instead of the celebrities. (Though Meryl Streep is, like almost always, terrific.)

Let Them All Talk

7 out of 10

14A, 1hr 53mins. Drama Comedy.

Starring Meryl Streep, Lucas Hedges, Candice Bergen, Dianna Wiest and Gemma Chan.

Released December 16th. Now streaming on HBO.

If you want to see Meryl Streep truly front and centre, this surprise cruise-comedy on HBO from Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh is the way too go. This story of a famous author and her friends going from New York to London on a luxury trip is bright, textured, and a great show of what a talented cast can do when left to their devices. Most of the dialogue was improvised, but the surprisingly strong script is a treat.

Palm Springs

10 out of 10

14A, 1hr 30mins. Sci-Fi Romance Comedy.

Starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons.

Released December 18th. Now streaming on Amazon.

Palm Springs is both the funniest movie and sweetest romance of the year. Samberg and Milioti are stupendous as two unfortunate wedding guests who get stuck in a time loop, meaning they must relive the same day of the wedding over and over again while learning that happiness isn’t a time or place but instead comes from purpose. The film premiered in the US on Hulu, but we Canadians can finally see it on Amazon.

The Midnight Sky

4 out of 10

PG, 1hr 58mins. Sci-Fi Adventure Drama Epic.

Starring George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelewo, Caoilinn Springall and Kyle Chandler.

Released December 23rd. Now streaming on Netflix.

George Clooney has always been a far superior actor than he is director. The Midnight Sky is no exception - his story playing the last scientist in a world poisoned by radiation is disjointed, flip-flopping between two stories competing to be the main story. One is Clooney trying to warn those travelling in space not to come home and the second being those in space trying to talk back.

The music, visual effects and cinematography is great, but the lack of originality means the director was too busy in his sincerely great acting part to give the film focus.

Wonder Woman 1984

5 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 32mins. Superhero Action Adventure Drama.

Starring Gal Godot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

Released December 25th for premium digital video rentals.

And finally, by far the most high-profile new release for Christmas is Wonder Woman 1984. It’s colourful and glitzy, but the 80s setting isn’t used to showcase excess and instead is just an aesthetic palate. After 2017’s action packed Wonder Woman, this action-less sequel is a huge disappointment. There’s too much talking and too little excitement, but underdeveloped villains and a ridiculous fantasy plot hole ruin great direction. A great beginning and ending can’t fix a long, boring middle section.

In addition to the above, the month of December has been unusually fantastic for new movies. We wholeheartedly recommend these other titles Oakville News has reviewed in the past few weeks: