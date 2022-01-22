Hotel Transylvania transforms for the worse: Movie Review

× Expand Sony Pictures Animation

Almost ten years after the first Hotel Transylvania movie was released in theatres, the monster series has lost it bite. This fourth film, Transformania, transforms the zippy movies into generic, boring content for a streaming app.

What’s most disappointing about this fourth instalment is that, when still being released in theatres, the incredibly popular Hotel Transylvania series was only getting better. The third film in summer 2018 was the best one yet, finally finding a balance between slapstick comedy, adventure and being heartwarming to boot.

That third film also had a strange ending for the series, and now the same old antics of Dracula trying to manage his hotel and trust issues is tired and overplayed. After four movies of the same root conflict, it’s just not interesting to watch anymore.

Genndy Tartakovsky, after directing the first three movies, has stepped aside and passed the reigns to Derek Drymon (of TV’s Spongebob Squarepants) and Jennifer Kluska. Both directors are veterans of children’s television, and it’s clear not all their ideas transition well to a full-length film.

In the movie, Dracula (Brian Hull) is caught in a mix-up over whether he should retire and give to hotel to his vampire daughter and human son-in-law. After he tells a white lie, a ray is unearthed that can turn humans into monsters and vice versa…which brings on a mess of other problems culminating in a South American jungle expedition.

Pacing in animated television is much faster and less attentive to a story; much of it here is fragmented, and the length might be more appropriate as as television special instead of another full movie.

The script is thinly plotted, and more than half of the (already short) run time is devoted to short, mostly unfunny cutaway gags. Aside from one clever bit with a cloud of mosquitos, none of the new twists or set-ups for the family of monsters is funny anymore.

And yet, despite the thin plotting and cheap gags, there are a few redeeming moments. Whenever the characters aren’t running around nonsensically, Dracula accepting his son-in-law and the family learning to work together is quite sweet.

Moments like the marshmallow scene are when Transformania lives up to its name and becomes an endearing fantasy story. Unfortunately, that sincerity then gets undercut by yet another joke revolving around seeing The Invisible Man’s butt.

A clear sign the franchise had devolved beyond creative interest is several actors from the original films who didn’t come back - most notably star Adam Sandler who, bored the character, did not return as hotel owner Dracula. One of the few bright spots is actor Hull as his replacement; his voice and performance is terrific.

The bright animation and a few talented comedians can’t overcome the overly cartoonish gloss and slow storytelling. At its worst, its directly ripping off other kids movies - like the crystal caves finale? That ending is nearly identical to Pooh’s Grand Adventure, one of Winnie the Pooh’s first full-length movies.

Amazon Prime Video may be a harmless place for Transformania to live, where it’s cheaper for parents to let their curious kids watch the movie. If this franchise is going to continue, it should transform into a Saturday morning cartoon series where the stakes, audience expectations and actor’s salaries are lower.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

4 out of 10

PG, 1hr 27mins. Animated Fantasy Adventure Comedy.

Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska.

Starring Brian Hull, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Brad Abrell, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Micheal Key, Fran Drescher and David Spade.

Now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers.