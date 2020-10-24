Hubie Halloween is a Humourless Haunt: Review

Adam Sandler’s made a messy collection of new movies for Netflix, but Hubie Halloween is his biggest film in years. Awesome Halloween decor is the backdrop for an unfunny and un-scary romp with an enormous cast and lack of jokes.

It’s not the worst movie of the year, but even with a great production and a-list comedians, it’s hard to keep watching. Movies are meant to be entertaining, and if so much of the film is cringeworthy and formless, its hard recommending it to anyone.

The main plot revolves around Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) who’s the self-appointed neighbourhood watch of Salem, Massachusetts. Halloween is more trouble than normal, but while most of the town plays pranks and makes fun of him, this year something’s happening to the bullies in town, and only Hubie can save the day.

Sandler also co-wrote the script, but he’s a better actor than writer. He has no discipline or care in his dialogue, jokes, or plots. Worse still, he stuffs the film with enough gross-out gags to make even stoic viewers sick. Pee, farts, vomit and flaming bags of human excrement are all on screen in just the first 15 minutes.

His juvenile “man-boy” antics that made him famous in the 90s have outstayed their welcome. We know Sandler is capable of both sincere humour and dramatic integrity. But Hubie has his worst character voice since Bobby Boucher in The Water Boy.

He’s 54. It’s time to give up this style of performance and make something new.

Most of the movie is annoying, and even lame wordplay like Hubie describing his “girlfriend in Canada” living in “Ontarionto” falls flat. But after a messy night, the ending is almost redeeming and sweet. As the town learns, “True bravery is being kind.”

The best actor, and most interesting thing on screen, is Hubie’s versatile thermos. It’s a very cool prop that provides some of the only jokes that land. But why is a prop thermos the most watchable part of the movie?

Cameos are a-plenty through the film, but the story has too many sidebars and way too many named characters to keep track of. Sandler’s annoying performance as Hubie is the only connecting thread, and it’s too much work trying to remember who everyone is and all the problems Hubie is trying to take care of.

(One neat cameo is of Ben Stiller as caretaker Hal L, reprising his role from Sandler’s 1996 blockbuster Happy Gilmore. But there’s no connection or joke to his name being Hal L. in a Hal-L-oween movie.)

Had the story focused on the sweetness of Hubie’s good intentions and gave him a real threat to face as he learns to stand up for himself, I bet it would’ve been easier to laugh at some of the pranks. Watching Hubie react to jump scares for 90 minutes sadly isn’t the candy-like sweetness we need.

Aside from it’s dozens of cameos, really fun production design (the suburban Halloween sets are very well done) and a thermos seriously worthy of an Oscar nomination, Hubie Halloween is empty of all humour and excitement.

It’s not spooky, not scary, not heartfelt, and the humour is as crass and lame as it could possibly get. I have no problem with Adam Sandler starring in movies - but could someone please take away his writer’s pen. It’s scary to think someone green-lit this hapless holiday mess in the first place.

Hubie Halloween

4 out of 10

PG, 1hr 42mins. Horror Family Comedy.

Directed by Steven Brill.

Starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Kevin James, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, June Squibb and Rob Schneider.

Now streaming on Netflix for subscribers.

