Harrison Ford dials his Indiana Jones destiny: Movie Review

× Expand Buena Vista Pictures

What is the ultimate destiny of Indiana Jones, and what is his legacy? Harrison Ford returns to his most famous character, and arguably one of the most famous movie characters of all time, in this adventurous, fifth and final film of the series The Dial of Destiny.

This concluding Indiana Jones movie has most of what makes the series great: lots of exiting locales, thrilling chases, and a lead archeologist with great morales and motives.

Most importantly, there’s a central, high-stakes and history-focused treasure hunt to keep the audience hooked.

Led by Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold (taking over for Steven Spielberg), the movie is compatible with Indiana’s overarching story. But the film fails to stand out as special on its own merit because the story is both too long and the (admittedly well-crafted) action sequences are unoriginal.

This new adventure sees Dr. Jones (Ford) once again on a globe-trotting treasure hunt to keep an artifact from falling into the wrong hands. This time it’s a time-travelling dial designed by Greek mathematician Archimedes, and an old Nazi foe from Indy’s past wants it to go back and fix his personal mistakes in WWII.

Consistency does come in the story department: Indiana is still is desperately protecting dangerous, ancient artifacts from those wanting to abuse them for money, power or both. And as his new partner Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) says when it gets repeatedly stolen, "That’s capitalism."

It’s true that the nobility of the story and lead character remains, and I applaud the script’s lead theme of fight white supremacy in all its nasty forms and through all periods of history.

That’s been Indy’s primary social quest in all films, and it’s a sadly resonant fight for him to continue today. Dial of Destiny has a worthwhile lesson: hatred of other people is still a threat that must be fought: it was in war, was in the aftermath, and it’s still a threat today.

× Expand Buena Vista Pictures

Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the highest acclaimed blockbusters and easily argued among the best action movies ever made, so reaching that level of craftsmanship is an unrealistic metric for success - even if that should be the standard.

So how does Dial of Destiny compare? This newer entry is a more satisfying and exciting movie than 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but comes short of the tight, action-packed thrills and stunt work that defined the original trilogy through the 1980s.

What’s also missing from Mangold’s film is an important Indiana Jones ingredient: humour. It has all the grounded history and action, but all previous movies have an optimism and zing of light humour that help maintain pace and keep audiences excited. Dial of Destiny, however, is completely serious with no reprieve.

If the film’s story and editing were tighter and run time a bit shorter, the action would feel tighter too with less time in between the anticipated action and adventure scenes. But those still in are great - especially the highlight opening train chase sequence.

Lastly, the whole ensemble does a terrific job, especially leads Ford, Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen as Nazi scientist Jürgen Voller. Without spoiling anything, there are also two welcome and warm cameos from the series that are a nice touch.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a nostalgic action story with a surprisingly strong moral centre and too strong a want to be taken seriously. It’s also a credible summer blockbuster that’s a fitting send-off to one of cinema’s all-stars.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

7 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 34mins. Action Adventure Epic.

Directed by James Mangold.

Starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, John Rys-Davies and Karen Allen.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill & VIP and Cineplex Oakville & VIP. Also in IMAX.