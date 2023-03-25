Killer Keanu Reeves makes John Wick 4 an action-packed winner: Movie Review

× Expand Lionsgate

Keanu Reeves is clearly ready to continue his killing spree; not just in body count, but also in expertly crafted action movies. John Wick: Chapter 4 continues the work of a sharpshooting cast and crew at their very best.

All the elements that have made the series into a fan-favourite have been amplified in this fourth chapter, including masterful fight sequences (some nearly ten minutes long!) big set pieces and the hardest working stunt cast anywhere.

The story still amounts to little more than good assassins vs. bad assassins, but when the style is this strong that’s enough substance to keep audiences hooked and along for the globe-trotting thrills.

Reeves continues his dominance as the titular character, showcasing likability and a seriously earnest nature even in gravely darker and more dire circumstances. It's easy to root for John as ever, and it's all the more impressive seeing John's pain and effort through his seemingly endless array of wild stunts, chases and fight sequences.

If it's the fights you came for, you're in for a real treat. As is so throughout the series, the fight choreography is still the property's most impressive element. Several extended takes show uninterrupted action from unique angles and well-lit perspectives.

Director Chad Stahelski (returning from all of the first three films) began his career as Reeves' stunt double, and that training has heavy influenced in his directorial efforts. What it translates to on screen is priceless expertise in crafting fights on camera.

John Wick has turned into "the little franchise that could" as its grown in scale and intensity without compromising on attention to detail or its cinematic and entertainment values.

The result is that just as the series grown exponentially, so has its well-earned popularity. The 2014 was a sleeper hit that thrilled action fans, but there’s no denying John Wick has evolved into a true blockbuster franchise.

Even following 2019’s adrenaline-fuelled Chapter 3, which Oakville News chose as one of that summer's best films, the work in this latest feature easily cements it as the best chapter yet.

One of the story's few disappointing characteristics (if we can even call it one) is that each new film features multiples parts doomed not to return as John faces off against new foes. Thankfully, that quick disappointment is rinsed off with equally talented and gripping casts coming to fill the gaps.

What’s remained consistent through the story of John Wick is how his sustained chase critiques the ethics in managing crime, honour and human dignity. At nearly three hours, Chapter 4 explores not just one clear idea, but rather a mosaic that makes up the integrity of life.

Through ever higher stakes, Reeves' continued stellar lead performance, Stahelski's innovative direction and the best fight choreography in Hollywood, John Wick is a dazzling, action-packed winner.

John Wick: Chapter 4

9 out of 10

14A, 2hrs 50mins. Action Thriller Epic.

Directed by Chad Stahelski.

Starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Shamier Anderson, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill and Cineplex Oakville & VIP.