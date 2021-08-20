Give Lettuce Love Cafe a chance if you haven't already!

As I sat on the patio at Lettuce Love with my mom, who was in town to visit me for the weekend, I looked around at Kerr Village and enjoyed that comfortable community-like feel.

Kerr Street is such a cute busy street that has so much potential. Sitting on the patio at Lettuce Love or from the big window on the inside, you can observe the street's many activities.

They have kind and smiling staff in this wonderful vegan restaurant called Lettuce Love, and most of us who go often enough definitely know their top waitress and supervisor there, Marnie.

She has so much charisma and knows most customers by name. She always gives you an entertaining experience on top of serving you delicious vegan food.

Ryan and Jaede are two other staff members that always ensure you get top service!

The ambiance in the space inside Lettuce Love is very chilled back and relaxed. You can ask for table service or order at the front and have a number attributed to you with the freedom to choose your seat/table. (Which is the most common choice)

They have physical menus and billboards and/or chalkboards all over the walls with their specials and menu.

And oh, do they ever have tons of specials going on all the time! They routinely have a different Bowl of the month. (ranging from $15.95-$17.25)

And in the past few months have added a classic cheeseburger ($16.95), an “all-day breakfast sandwich” that was invented by Marnie herself and is literally the only vegan sandwich that ever reminded me of an actual egg and bacon sandwich. ($15.95) They also have featured pancake specials (14.95$) -their pancakes are to die for!- and some awesome summer tacos! Brittany, the main cook there, is also a sweetheart and has some serious kitchen skills.

Nevin, the owner, definitely did a good job at hiring the right staff for his vegan restaurant. They also have a successful Burlington branch that started years before this one in Oakville. They have a LOT of healthy options with a well-known smoothie bar selection- $8.25 for 16OZ and $9.25 for 20OZ- but also give you choices to cheat and indulge as well with their burgers, sandwiches and homemade potatoes. If you haven’t tried their Reuben already: I dare you to try! ($16.25). You surely won’t regret it if you are looking for a satisfying meal.

Veganism is more than not eating animals. It’s also a lifestyle. Kindness and compassion for all beings are a part of it, including humans. His staff definitely cares about others and treats them as such.

Lettuce Love is one of the awesome vegan spots in Oakville that will serve you delicious food and allow you to discover what eating cruelty-free is all about! Their entire facility is also GLUTEN-FREE which brings in a lot of celiacs or people with sensitive digestion. I’ve met people who come all the way from Toronto because there is no other restaurant completely certified gluten-free so they want to ensure they get no reaction. Once again, Lettuce Love delivers.

And on that note, they do have delivery service with companies like Uber Eats and Skip The Dishes if you really don’t feel like going anywhere but still want to enjoy some awesome vegan food from the comfort of your own home! Give Lettuce Love a try- no excuses!