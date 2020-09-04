Mulan is a great movie. But please don’t see it.

Disney’s new live-action remake and epic Mulan releases today after having its cancelled theatrical release moved to Disney+’s new "Premier Access." The movie is awesome - it’s a thrill to watch and a tremendously well made movie.

And that’s why I’m begging you not to watch it. This is a disservice to the filmmakers and everyone involved that the film is forced to be seen in North America on living room TVs and computer screens.

So the headline here is slightly misleading. A more appropriate plea for action would better read: “Please don’t see it…yet.”

Disney is charging $35 CAD to see this at home (plus the ongoing cost of a Disney+ subscription) and it’s not worth the price - even for a large family or with repeat viewings. The film will be available for free to all subscribers in 11 weeks on Friday, December 4, 2020. My advice is to save your money, and enjoy this great movie then, at its greatly reduced cost.

What’s best about the 2020 Mulan is the action and the grandeur are plussed without sacrificing the story’s colour and beauty. The majesty of China feels both authentic and truly breathtaking.

Perhaps that’s why the film is so disappointing on home viewing. The production design and enormous action sequences (and Mandy Walker’s dazzling cinematography) were all clearly designed with big screens in mind. The film itself looks great, but the power is largely reduced to a whimper because of the format audiences in Canada and the US will get to see it.

It’s no surprise I’m an advocate for a safe, well organized, in-person experience at cinemas over home viewing. But for an action epic like this? This title was a bad choice for Disney to test run a possible “Premier Access” service.

Director Niki Caro (Whale Rider and the great McFarland, USA) has done an astounding job finding the drama, peril and cinematic stakes that made the skeleton of Disney’s 1998 animated musical hit. But most whimsy and music have been replaced with pulse-pounding fury uncommon in most films from the family-friendly studio.

(Side note: While this is definitely not for young children, there’s nothing gory, gruesome or adult in this remake, despite its older targeted audience. Anyone 10 and up will be just fine seeing this.)

If you’re unfamiliar with the original movie, the main character of Mulan remains the same while plot of this new film has a different focus. The Emperor of China (Jet Li) issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, defending the country from Northern invaders.

Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei), the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father Hua Zhou (Tzi Ma, of last year’s The Farewell). Masquerading as a man named Hua Jun, she must train to harness her inner-strength and somehow defeat the army of Bori Khan (Jason Scott Lee).

Fans might be disappointed when they see that aside from Mulan, Hua Zhou and the Emperor, all the other principal characters in the story are different. Without Shang, Mushu, and Shan Yu, all iconic from the animated counterpart, the four screenwriters make it clear they aren’t interested in simply telling you a story for a ride of nostalgia.

The entirety of the new, all-Chinese cast, however, are terrific. The whole ensemble is made of great actors who truly understand what focus, tactics, and vulnerability bring to depicting a camera on screen.

While this version is much less whimsical (except for a slightly corny opening with young Hua Mulan), its certainly no less colourful. The landscapes, props and costumes are all brilliant across the screen.

As much as it departs from its source film, there are a few homages that add a constructive touch to the fast-paced action. A sorceress that assists Bori Khan, for example, can use magic to turn into a hawk similar to the one that assisted Shan Yu in the animated movie. Harry Gregson-Williams’ score also has several motifs from the now-absent songs.

The only detractor is the hokey style (like 70s kung fu movies) of comedic action scenes. They take away from the dedication and composure the rest of the film executes so well.

Overall, this is the most success reinvention and design of a Disney live-action remake since Kenneth Branagh’s Cinderella back in 2015.

So what should you do? My recommendation is the film is worth seeing, but it’s also worth waiting until December 4th when you don’t have to pay for the early access.

This unquestionably belonged on a big screen to begin with, but there’s no use whining further because Disney isn’t open to that as a possibility. The movie is like Hua Zhou describing his sword: “A beautiful tool for terrible work.”

Who knows? The best thing of all to do would be to rent a cinema for a private screening where you and your social bubble could enjoy the film on a big screen like it should have in the first place. (That’s a pricey option for most folks, but at least then you’d get your money’s worth and support local business at the same time.)

Caro, Yifei and the entire cast and crew have brought honour to us all with their reinvigorated telling of a sixth century legend. What this does for women and Chinese actors in mainstream, blockbuster cinema too is great.

At the same time, you don’t need to feed Disney’s greed to watch it today - wait for its free release to all Disney+ subscribers in early December and enjoy it then.

But regardless of when (and if) you choose to see the new Mulan, there is one completely unforgivable crime. Do not - under circumstances - watch this on a mobile device. They didn’t make this movie for you to watch on a six inch screen.

Seeing cinema this beautiful on a cell phone will bring (as Mushu said so long ago) dishonour on you, your family - and your cow.

Mulan

7 out of 10

PG, 1hr 56mins. Family War Adventure Epic.

Directed by Niki Caro.

Starring Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, Tzi Ma and Jet Li.

Now Streaming on Disney+ for subscribers.

