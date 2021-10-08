Does James Bond have No Time to Die?: Review

Even if there isn’t time to die for legendary spy James Bond, there’s certainly time for a lengthy conclusion to his career. No Time to Die, his latest spy epic, is an overlong action masterpiece filled with rich details and twists that will leave you feeling both shaken and stirred.

In good news, the franchise’s age is barely showing: nearly 60 years after the first film, James Bond’s big screen adventures are still full of magnificent action scenes, stunts, and ultra-suave coolness in everything Bond does. The character’s integrity as someone we want to to watch while he does spy stuff still holds strong.

This entry has been widely promoted as Daniel Craig’s final performance as the famous spy. The premise sounds familiar: Bond has come out of retirement to reluctantly take on a mission to ensure peace and global security from a mysterious madman (Rami Malek). It’s unhelpful, but there’s little to say without spoiling most of his new mission.

Fans of James Bond, and especially fans of Craig’s James Bond, are going to have a blast. Yet with such a large cast, remaining audiences will be pretty confused on what the heck is going on and why these dozen characters all matter to James.

After an 18-month delay from its original release and six year wait since 2015’s Spectre, the end of a longer than normal wait will be welcome news for fans. For casual viewers, that long wait might be a problem because the story and main characters are a direct continuation of Spectre.

A refresh on what happened then will be a huge help in appreciating and understanding what’s going on in No Time to Die - but it’s hard to recommend watching a film with a plot dependant on the audience doing homework.

No Time to Die is to Bond’s legacy in the same way Avengers: Endgame was a capstone event for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s a sense of finality for Craig, yes, but there also seems to be a reunion of plot lines and minor characters from his past, too.

There are several great cameos of characters from other Bond movies that will excite fans and intrigue casual viewers as to why these actors are here. Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas and Billy Magnussen are all great actors, but Christoph Waltz as the villainous, imprisoned Blofeld reuniting with his nemesis is a highlight.

Sadly, the latest Bond adventure is an equal victim to one of the most annoying story problems that has long plagued the franchise: the villain is barely in the movie. Malek’s performance as Safin is terrific, but he’s only in a few scattered scenes. For the first two hours, he’s only in two scenes, and for one of them you don’t even see his face.

One of the biggest problems is that the movie is far too long. The opening credits don’t even come until nearly half an hour into the film, and at almost three hours, it’s a long time to sit still in the theatre.

Before the movie starts, a placard cutely warns the audiences there is “no time for spoilers,” advising those who see it first not to spoil what happens. The twists are few and inconsequential for passive fans, but for those in the know, the spoilers are indeed significant.

Interested in a crude ranking? While this is highly subjective, there are clear tiers to Craig’s five outings as the title character. I’d say Casino Royale still tops the list, followed by a tie of Skyfall and No Time to Die as the three worthwhile picks. Much lower on the same list are Quantum of Solace and Spectre.

If you’re curious about buying a ticket, it’s worth seeing the film for its thrilling direction alone and exciting story. If you aren’t already a Bond expert, then there’s no time to try following names closely - for you, the details will remain classified.

No Time to Die

8 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 43mins. Spy Action Drama Epic.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Starring Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ben Wishaw and Ralph Fiennes.

