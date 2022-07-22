Nope brings sci-fi suspense to the summer: Movie Review

× Expand Universal Pictures NOPE

The modern-day Alfred Hitchcock is back: famed director Jordan Peele returns to theatres this weekend with Nope. This strange hybrid of several genres comes up short of his previous movies, now esteemed as horror masterpieces. But it’s still a suspenseful sci-fi flick that's two hours of spine-tingling, white-knuckle thrills.

It's indescribably hard not sharing the images, trailer clips, or explaining pivotal details about the movie to justify my critique without spoiling major elements of the story. I’d like to be more descriptive, but there’s an unbreakable rule in reviewing film I must follow: don’t spoil the surprise. And there are too many surprises I could potentially spoil.

As hinted, there are some really effective Hitchcock-esque techniques at play in Nope. Through the action we see blood, we see the impacts of monsters, and we see the danger - but Peele also knows our imagination has the ability to create horror only we know the true impact of.

How do you live in harmony with a wild animal? And can you live with a predator? Are monsters meant to be tamed in the first place? These are the fascinating questions that Nope asks.

If you, like myself, are the kind of person who doesn’t like horror movies because they push you too far into uncomfortable fear, Peele continues to be a filmmakers that finds suspense and surprise that toes the line just enough.

If you’re on the edge, I can’t recommend his 2017 breakout hit Get Out enough. If you can withstand that, you’ll be fine seeing this newest effort in theatres. And you’ll likely walk out with a smile and, while slightly confused about why, say a resounding "Yes."

Nope

8 out of 10

14A, 2hrs 11mins. Sci-Fi Horror Mystery Drama.

Written and Directed by Jordan Peele.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott and Steven Yeun.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill and Cineplex Oakville & VIP. Also in IMAX.