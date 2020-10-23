On the Rocks is On Point: Movie Review

On the Rocks goes down like many of its expert cocktails seen on screen: composed, edgy, smooth, and enjoyable from full to empty glass. It’s simplicity adds to the slickness that shows the refined humour, familial relationships and what it takes to balance them.

Apple Original Films is continuing smart production of films that can excite in varying ways, but more importantly focusing on genres on a diverse spread. I’d argue this is the first effective comedy and romance film, and while it doesn’t energize, it happily satisfies this sector.

The film trails the relationship of Laura (Rashida Jones) and Dean (Marlon Wayans), both approaching 40 with varying success in their high-profile Manhattan careers. After a suspicious moment, Laura ends up spending the day with her playboy father (Bill Murray) trailing Dean to find out if he’s having an affair.

Jones and Wayans show terrific versatility with Coppola’s zingers and the realism in their characters actions. Lesser known Jessica Henwick (TV’s Iron Fist) shows the same skill as Fiona, too. And yes, comedic superstar Murray is brilliant and funny as always. (A scene talking out of a ticket proves his comedy is truly timeless.)

Simply having Murray as one of the stars might encourage comparisons to Coppola’s 2003 Lost in Translation, but On the Rocks has a clearly lighter tone; even lighter than most of her filmography. That simpler and laissez-faire style of camera shooting, plot and dialogue make for more compatible watching on streaming (where most people will likely see the film.)

What bogs down that watchability is seeing the unapologetic high status of all the characters. The lifestyles are lavish even as the characters behave modestly to each other. It’s hard to find the stakes or situations relatable when they seem so separated from 99.9% of the world.

But aside from this forgivable disjointing and an occasionally slower pace, the film is a bright comedy, adventure, drama and romance. This is a great showcase for a variety of actors, comedians and storytellers.

(Another minor detail that’s hard to overlook is the inescapable product placement of Apple products that’s just the smallest bit too pronounced. One close-up on an iPhone is one thing, but every single character having one, in addition to a Mac and iPad to boot is overkill. The company’s logo in the opening credits is sufficient.)

It’s not exceptional on its own, but unlike the title’s suggestion, this is a sturdy and solid film that builds on Coppola’s resolved filmography.

On The Rocks

8 out of 10

14A, 1hr 36mins. Adventure Romance Drama Comedy.

Written and Directed by Sofia Coppola.

Starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick and Jenny Slate.

Now playing at Film.Ca Cinemas and available to stream on AppleTV+ for subscribers.

