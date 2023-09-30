Paw Patrol makes a mighty return: Movie Review

× Expand Paramount Pictures / Elevation Pictures

When the first Paw Patrol movie was released two years ago, we at Oakville News called it the movie of the summer. Two years later, the pups are back in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and it’s (almost) as terrific and satisfying as family entertainment can get.

Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, Elevation Pictures and Spin Master have teamed together to continue Paw Patrol’s television legacy and expand it in a naturally healthy way on the big screen. It again gets a wholehearted recommendation as a great day out for audiences of all ages.

If you’ve never seen the Paw Patrol show, the team of puppy rescue friends help with emergency services in Adventure Bay (and Adventure City) through friendship and teamwork. The films follow the same themes, working as a team to battle unique rescues and to save the day.

The story and its morals are wholesome. The plot is filled with high stakes and sincere screenwriting. The jokes are approachable for kids without being pandering. The animation is crisp and colourful. And best of all, this cast of puppy power pals are all so likeable and lots of fun to spend time with at the movies.

The big twist with this second Paw Patrol movie is, while they puppies were always labelled as heroes, it’s now made literal after they find power crystals in a crashed meteor, leading to each of the dogs gaining a relative superpower. (Marshall the firefighting Dalmatian - get it? - gets fire powers as an example.)

Superheroes and the superhero sub-genre craze has petered out in common popularity greatly in the last few years, and this plot device definitely feels like the studios are trying to capitalize on a dying trend. Even so, it’s executed with charm and style, with simple concepts that are easy to follow.

The most compelling new part of the story is letting the pink cockapoo Skye (newly voiced by Mckenna Grace) take centre stage as the protagonist, amplifying the “no hero is too small to help” theme to a new level. It’s especially welcome in a franchise dominated by male characters.

Ron Pardo’s wacky Mayor Humdinger is back, but this time as a secondary villain to newcomer baddie Victoria Vance (Taraji P. Henson). Their relationship in jail and as villainous teammates are the cause for many of the film’s plot holes - and odd coincidences are the most distracting element.

The good news is the tone is consistently bright and fast-paced, suitable to the animation, comedy and action genres of the film. These overlook the small but frequent oversights in continuity across the movie, which is the only reason Mighty Movie is less engaging and entertaining than its 2021 predecessor.

Last month I gave a controversially harsh review to the Toopy and Binoo movie, another Canadian-made animated movie that was far worse for children.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie couldn’t be more different, mainly in that it’s an excellent choice for all ages and especially younger children. More family films would do well to follow this series’ example of warmth and fun at the movies.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

7 out of 10

G, 1hr 27mins. Animated Family Superhero Comedy.

Directed by Cal Brunker.

Starring Mckenna Grace, Finn Lee-Ep, Taraji P. Henson, Ron Pardo, Christian Convery, Marsai Martin and Kristen Bell.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, 5 Drive-in, Cineplex Winston Churchill & VIP and Cineplex Oakville & VIP.